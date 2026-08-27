Protecting Your Premium Vehicle- A Guide for Discerning Owners

Standard auto insurance policies often don't fully cover the actual value of a premium vehicle. When you're choosing coverage, look for policies that offer "agreed value" protection. This means your car's value is set at the beginning of the policy, rather than using "actual cash value," which can drop significantly over time.

Another important consideration is an endorsement for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts. This guarantees that if your car needs repairs, only factory-approved parts will be used, keeping its original specifications and warranty intact. Reviewing these options carefully with your insurance agent will help ensure your financial protection truly matches your vehicle's quality.