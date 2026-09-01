How to Find and Seal Rodent Entry Points Around Your Home

Rodent entry points tend to cluster at three general heights, and a thorough inspection needs to check all three rather than focusing on the most visible one. At ground level, foundation cracks, gaps under garage door rails, weep holes in brick veneer, and settled areas around the base of exterior walls are common and frequently overlooked, since they sit low enough to escape a standing inspection.

At mid-level, utility penetrations create some of the most common entry points: gaps around pipes, dryer vent openings, HVAC line penetrations, and any point where a cable passes through an exterior wall. These gaps are often left slightly larger than the utility line itself during original construction, leaving a ring-shaped opening that's easy to miss.

At roofline level, soffit joins, roof vents, chimney gaps, and attic access points round out the picture. These entry points go unchecked most often simply because they're harder to reach, which is why sealing benefits from a height-by-height approach rather than a single walk-around.