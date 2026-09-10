Self-Defense 101: Practical Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Home

You don't need to be a black belt to protect yourself. A short course in a discipline like Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, or a women's self-defense class can teach you how to:

Break free from common grabs and holds

Use leverage instead of raw strength

Target vulnerable areas effectively (eyes, throat, groin, knees)

Create distance and escape rather than "win" a fight

Many community centers and gyms offer beginner classes specifically designed for self-defense rather than competition.