Moving in NYC is no easy task. Even a simple move can be a logistical challenge for the city's fast pace, limited space, and special circumstances.
The timing is one of the major challenges. In NYC, many leases begin and end on the same dates and are typically at the beginning or end of the month. This can lead to the swift booking of moving companies, and you could face the situation of having to compete with hundreds of other moving companies for limited resources.
Last but not least, expenses can quickly escalate. On top of renting, getting a truck, and buying packing supplies, the list of things to do can be overwhelming and cost a lot of money.
Building density and regulations are the key ingredients that make Manhattan different from moves to the suburbs or smaller cities. Before moving companies can access your residential building, they will need a Certificate of Insurance (COI) from your building. Many co-ops and condos also have specific days and times for moves, usually weekdays only, to minimize disruption to other residents.
Talk to your building management (at your old home and the new home) before booking a move date on these points:
The minimum certificate of insurance coverage amounts required are listed below.
Approved move-in and move-out time windows
Locating procedures for freight elevators
Parking or loading zone restrictions for loading trucks
When selecting a moving company, look for those who have experience with Manhattan's building regulations, as having sufficient insurance and obtaining a timely COI to meet your building's deadline is critical for your business.
Residents comparing professional movers in NYC can consider established providers such as Oz Moving & Storage, a New York City moving and storage company with more than three decades of experience serving residential customers across the metropolitan area.
Move Planning begins 4-to-6 weeks before the move.
Check building instructions for both sides of the move.
Ask about the COI requirements and elevator booking procedures.
Book an elevator and get a confirmation.
Specialty services such as booking movers, art, safes, pianos, or wine.
Two weeks out
Provide COIs according to management's instructions.
Complete a floor plan and room/closet plan.
Pre-order packing material.
Week of the move
Don't overpack and remove duplicates.
Verify the time of the truck arrival, crew size, and time of elevator.
Day before
Pack large furniture for a moving company.
Have an ESSENTIALS box packed for first night needs.
Move day
Check with the super, pad elevators, and take a quick route walk-through.
Take photos of the condition of the unit after the move-out for deposit return.
Do not mix boxes of various sizes and heights in trucks and elevators to reduce space in the truck and elevator.
If possible, take apart large furniture objects in advance.
Use smaller boxes to make heavier items easier to carry in narrow hallways.
Protect floors and walls in both buildings with moving blankets, particularly in older pre-war buildings.
High-value items and those deemed fragile, such as artwork collections, pianos, and antique furniture, are examples of items that are best handled by professional movers who possess the proper equipment and experience. Boxed items, clothes, and smaller items should be packed by you in most cases to help manage costs.
In Manhattan on the day of the move, timing and communication are all-important. Make sure you confirm your freight elevator reservation the morning of and have someone there at both the old and new addresses to get the moving company going and going.
If your building does not have its own loading dock, please inquire with your building or local precinct regarding temporary parking permits for moving trucks. One of the most frequently asked questions about moving to New York City is about double-parked trucks - but a permit can help keep you out of a ticket or towing.
Make a final walk-through of your old apartment before closing it up, making sure to look at closets, cabinets, and storage areas. In your new home, look around for any damage that has already been done prior to the movers arriving so as not to anticipate problems that will have to be covered by your security deposit later on.
Packing out essentials first (kitchen, bedding, and bathroom supplies) and then decor and non-essentials should be a priority once the boxes are in. If your building has a front desk (or super if applicable), register there and remember the trash/recycling dates and times (may be different from previous building).
Relocating within Manhattan has many moving parts, such as managing building elevator availability, having your spot booked at a reputable moving company, and strategically navigating thin hallways and fickle street parking. The challenges of Manhattan moving don't diminish with proper planning, and using a reputable moving company that makes a quality moving experience their priority will remove many of the challenges that arise with a typical Manhattan move. Even the most thought-out Manhattan moving experiences will still feel like an adventure; however, knowing the building's moving requirements and putting together a smart moving logistics plan will help ensure your new Manhattan home move feels more like the beginning of a new chapter.
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