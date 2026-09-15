What To Consider When Choosing Door Knobs For Interior Doors

Updating interior doors involves more than picking hardware that looks good. A door knob or handle also needs to suit the room, fit your door, and provide the right level of privacy or access. With many styles and finishes available, finding a suitable option can take some thought.

Your needs can change from one room to another. A bedroom or bathroom may need privacy hardware, while a hallway or closet may only need passage hardware. You may also want several doors to share a similar look without going beyond your project budget.

For this reason, interior door hardware deserves attention beyond its appearance. Fit, finish, construction, comfort, and installation all affect your final choice.

Here are five key factors to consider when selecting door knobs and handles for your interior doors.