How to Use Color to Transform Your Home Interior

Before choosing a color, think about how you want the room to feel. A bedroom might call for something quiet and restful, while a living room can handle more energy and personality.

Greens and blues tend to create a calm, natural atmosphere. Warm colors such as terracotta, orange, and certain shades of yellow can make a space feel welcoming and lively. Softer pinks can bring warmth and a gentle, playful character, while deeper shades can feel more dramatic and sophisticated.

Of course, color psychology isn't a strict rulebook. The same shade can feel completely different depending on the lighting, furniture, room size, and even the other colors around it. A pale green in a sun-filled room may feel fresh and airy, while a darker green can make a reading corner feel intimate and grounded.

So rather than asking which color is "best," ask yourself what kind of atmosphere you want to create.