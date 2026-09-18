The Remodel Before the Remodel: How to Map a Home’s Daily Friction Before Changing Anything

Most remodeling projects begin with visible choices. Homeowners save photos of kitchens they like, compare flooring samples, look at cabinet colors, and think about whether a wall should come down.

Those decisions matter, but they often come too early.

Before choosing finishes or changing a floor plan, it is worth studying how the home behaves during an ordinary day. The most useful remodeling clues are often small frustrations that have become so familiar they barely register anymore: two people trying to pass through the same narrow kitchen aisle, groceries landing on the dining table because there is no convenient drop zone, or a bathroom drawer that cannot open fully when the door is in the wrong position.

These moments reveal something photographs cannot. They show where the home is fighting the routines of the people living in it.