The Renovation Nobody Photographs but Every Buyer Notices

1. Run the door and listen. Open and close it fully, twice, standing outside. Grinding, scraping, shuddering or a bang at the end of travel all mean something is worn. Note where in the travel it happens.

2. Check it sits square. Close the door and look at the gap along both sides and along the bottom. It should be even. A tapering gap means the door is out of alignment or a cable has stretched, and it is one of the most visible defects there is.

3. Look at the bottom rail. This is where corrosion starts, because it is closest to the ground, it takes splash, and on coastal properties it takes the worst of the salt. Corrosion here reads as neglect even when the rest of the door is sound.

4. Test the remote and the wall button. Both. An intermittent remote is a small fault that leaves a large impression, because the buyer experiences it directly.

5. Check the manual release. If the power fails, the door needs to disengage and lift by hand. Buyers with any building knowledge check this. If it is seized, that is a bad look.

6. Look at the door from across the street. Not from two metres away. Fading, chalking and colour mismatch only become obvious at distance, which is exactly where buyers first see it.