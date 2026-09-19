Engineered Timber Flooring: Australian Species or European Oak?

Australian timber flooring creates an immediate connection to the Australian landscape. Engineered timber boards combine a durable multi-layer construction with a genuine timber veneer, showcasing the natural grain, tonal variation and distinctive character of native species.

Blackbutt and Spotted Gum are two popular choices for Australian engineered timber flooring.

Blackbutt is known for its pale brown to golden tones and relatively straight grain. Its warm yet understated appearance makes it particularly suited to modern, coastal and contemporary interiors.

Spotted Gum offers a more dramatic look, with colours ranging from soft browns and rich reds through to subtle olive and grey tones. Natural variation between boards gives Spotted Gum floors plenty of individual character.

For homeowners looking for something softer, Tasmanian Oak, also known as Victorian Ash in Victoria, features a beautiful combination of straw, light brown and subtle pink tones. Its lighter appearance works particularly well across open plan living spaces.

Tallowwood introduces warm honey and golden tones with distinctive olive undertones, while Grey Ironbark provides deeper colour and impressive durability, making it an appealing option for busy areas of the home.

Different finishes can further transform the appearance of Australian timber, allowing these native species to complement everything from contemporary minimalism to more rustic and organic interiors.