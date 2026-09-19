How to Finance a Major Home Renovation Without Selling Your Home

A major home renovation can be one of the most rewarding investments a homeowner makes. Whether the goal is to create a more functional kitchen, add a luxurious primary suite, restore a historic property, or completely rethink the layout of a house, thoughtful improvements can transform the way a home looks and feels.

The challenge is often not deciding what to renovate. It is figuring out how to pay for it without giving up the property itself. Selling may seem like the obvious way to unlock the money tied up in a home, particularly when property values have risen significantly. But selling also means leaving the home, navigating another purchase, paying transaction costs, and potentially giving up a property that has personal or financial value.

For homeowners who want to stay put, there are several ways to fund a substantial renovation while continuing to own the property. The right choice depends on the home's value, available equity, income, credit profile, renovation budget, and long-term plans.