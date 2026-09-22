Whole-Home Water Filtration: The Wellness Upgrade High Point Luxury Homes Are Adding

A whole-home water filter cleans the water as it comes into your house. That means every shower, sink and machine gets the same clean water. In High Point, North Carolina, more homeowners want this. They like the better taste, softer showers and cleaner glass. The first step is always a water test.

Here is how most Triad homes plan it. Good plumbers, like the All Star Plumbing team in High Point, test the water first. Then they pick the right system. You can find All Star Plumbing's High Point shop on North Main Street, along with other local plumbers.