A whole-home water filter cleans the water as it comes into your house. That means every shower, sink and machine gets the same clean water. In High Point, North Carolina, more homeowners want this. They like the better taste, softer showers and cleaner glass. The first step is always a water test.
Here is how most Triad homes plan it. Good plumbers, like the All Star Plumbing team in High Point, test the water first. Then they pick the right system. You can find All Star Plumbing's High Point shop on North Main Street, along with other local plumbers.
High Point city water is safe and meets the law. But taste and smell can change from home to home.
The city uses a cleaner called chloramine. Most pitcher filters do not remove it well.
About 2.4 million people in North Carolina drink water from their own wells. No federal law says anyone must test it.
A whole-home filter helps your shower, laundry and water heater, not just your drinking water.
Test your water first. Then choose a system that fits your home.
Many new homes are built to help people feel good. Steam showers, cold plunge tubs and big kitchens are common now. All of these need good water.
A fancy shower is not much fun if it leaves spots on the glass. A great coffee machine will not make great coffee if the water tastes like a pool.
A whole-home filter fixes these problems at the same time. It sits out of sight in a garage or utility room. You just notice better water at every tap.
High Point cleans and tests its water before it reaches your home. It meets federal safety rules. So a filter is about making good water even better. It is not about fear.
Chloramine is the part most people do not know about. It stays in the pipes longer than plain chlorine. That helps keep city water safe. But it is also harder to take out. A normal pitcher filter will not remove much of it. You need a special carbon filter.
Some big homes around the Triad are outside the city. Many of them get water from a private well. That changes what you need.
About 2.4 million people in North Carolina use private wells, says state health data. Federal water law does not cover these wells. The owner has to test and treat the water.
The filter goes where the main water line enters your house. From there, clean water flows to every tap.
Most systems work in steps:
Sediment filter. It catches sand, rust and dirt.
Carbon filter. It cuts down chlorine, chloramine, bad taste and bad smell.
Water softener, only if needed. It stops white crust from building up on glass and in the water heater.
Extra step, only if needed. This could be an iron filter, a UV light to kill germs, or a drinking water filter.
Not every home needs every step. Extra parts you do not need just cost more to keep up.
A sink filter cleans water at one tap, most often the kitchen sink. It is a good choice for water you drink and cook with.
A whole-home filter cleans water for everything else too. That includes showers, tubs, laundry and the water heater. Many homes use both.
If you want better showers and cleaner glass, start with a whole-home filter. If you only care about drinking water, a sink filter may be enough.
Buying a filter before you test is like buying shoes without knowing your size. These steps help you get it right:
Know your water source. Is it city water or a well?
Read the city's water report. High Point puts out a new one every year.
Test at your tap. A simple test checks hardness and chlorine. Well owners should send a sample to a lab to check for germs and metals.
Go over the results with a licensed plumber. Match each problem to one fix.
Plan the space. Some systems need a drain and a power outlet nearby.
The best time is before the walls are closed up. This could be during a remodel or while building a new home. The plumber can pick a good spot for the system and leave room to add more later.
Some designers now plan a small "water room" near the main water valve. It keeps everything neat and easy to reach when filters need changing.
It is good to know the limits. A filter cannot fix old pipes. If your home has old metal pipes, the water can pick up rust after it leaves the filter.
A filter also does not replace testing a well. Germs and some metals need their own special fix. A carbon filter alone will not handle them.
More steps do not always mean better water. A system that is too big costs more to keep up. The goal is the right fix, not the biggest one.
A filter needs care. If you forget about it, it can work worse than no filter at all.
Sediment filters: Change them when the maker says, often every few months.
Carbon filters: Change them when bad taste or smell comes back.
Softeners: Keep salt in the tank and check the settings once a year.
Well systems: Test your water often, and again after a flood or big repair.
Have a plumber check the system once a year. It is just like getting your heating and cooling checked each season.
Yes. High Point city water is cleaned and tested to meet federal safety rules. Most people add a filter to make it taste better and to protect their fixtures.
Not very well. Chloramine is harder to remove than plain chlorine. It usually needs a special carbon filter or a drinking water system.
It depends on your water. City water and well water can be very different. Test for hardness first, and only get a softener if you need one.
Test it on a regular schedule. Also test it again after a flood or a big repair. Nobody else will test a private well for you.
Most home upgrades are easy to see, like new counters or lights. Clean water is different. You feel it instead. It shows up as a softer shower, clearer glass and better coffee. For High Point homes built around feeling good every day, it may be the best upgrade of all.
All-Star Plumbing of the Triad is a family-owned, father-and-son plumbing company serving High Point and the Piedmont Triad 24/7. The team handles leaks, drains, water heaters, well pumps, gas lines and sewer lines, and stands behind its work with written warranties.
Business name: All Star Plumbing
Address: 4003 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27265
Phone: (336) 462-1080
Website: https://allstarplumbing.co/
Email: josh@allstarplumbing.co
Hours: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Owner: Joshua Davis
NC plumbing license: 15130
In business since: 2007
Google Business Profile: https://share.google/tLQDDEoOrJJy5wj6i
Service areas: High Point, Advance, Archdale, Bermuda Run, Burlington, Clemmons, Colfax, Elon, Gibsonville, Graham, Greensboro, Jamestown, Kernersville, Lewisville, McLeansville, Oak Ridge, Pfafftown, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Trinity, Wallburg, Whitsett and Winston-Salem
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