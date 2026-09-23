Why More London Homeowners Are Swapping the Spare Room for a Garden Building

For years, the spare room did it all - occasional office, part-time gym, dumping ground for the ironing. But across London, a growing number of homeowners are looking past the box room and out through the back door. The garden, it turns out, is the new frontier for extra space, and the humble garden building has become one of the most sought-after home features of the decade.
The numbers tell the story. Rightmove has reported that the number of property listings mentioning a garden office has risen by around 1,046% over the past decade - a staggering shift in what buyers now look for. So what’s driving so many Londoners to build at the bottom of the garden?
The single biggest factor is the way we work now. Home working has settled into a permanent fixture of British life: the Office for National Statistics reports that over 40% of the UK workforce now works from home at least some of the time, with roughly one in four working adults splitting their week between home and the office. That has left millions of people needing somewhere proper to work - not a laptop balanced on the kitchen table, and not a corner of a bedroom where the job never quite switches off.
A garden building offers something a spare-room desk simply can’t: separation. There’s a short ‘commute’ down the garden path, a door that closes on the working day, and a genuine boundary between home and work. For anyone who has tried to concentrate on a video call while the rest of the household carries on around them, that distance is worth a great deal.
This trend is strongest in London and the South East, and it isn’t hard to see why. Indoor space is at a premium, and the traditional answers - moving to a bigger house or building an extension - are expensive, disruptive and, in the capital, often eye-wateringly so. Against that backdrop, the garden starts to look like the most valuable underused asset a homeowner already has. Building outward into space you own, rather than paying to move or dig into the house itself, is an increasingly logical choice.
While the home office kicked off the boom, people quickly realised a garden building could be almost anything. The same structure might start life as a workspace and later become a gym, an art or music studio, a quiet reading retreat, a guest room, or a much-needed den for teenagers who want their own space. That flexibility is a big part of the appeal: a well-built garden room adapts to a household’s changing needs over the years. It’s why Garden building improvement has become such a popular project - homeowners aren’t just adding a room, they’re adding options.
It’s the question every homeowner asks, and the honest answer is: usually yes, but with caveats. Estate agents commonly cite a figure of 5-15% of a property’s value for a high-quality garden room, though the upper end of that range should be treated with some caution - it tends to apply only to premium buildings in high-demand areas. A more grounded benchmark comes from research by The Property Centre, reported by Property Reporter, which put the average uplift from a garden office at around 8.4%. How much you actually see depends heavily on the quality of the build, its size, and where you live.
Just as importantly, the value of a garden building isn’t only about the eventual asking price. A space you use every single day - to work, to train, to escape - pays you back from the moment it’s finished, long before any sale. For most people, that daily usefulness is what makes the investment worthwhile.
Here’s where enthusiasm needs a dose of practicality. A garden building isn’t a glorified shed - it’s a proper structure that needs to be genuinely fit for year-round use. Good insulation, reliable weatherproofing, sound electrics and sensible foundations are what separate a room you’ll love in January from a damp, chilly box you avoid. And like any part of your property, it needs maintaining to stay in good condition. That’s why many homeowners prefer to work with a capable team that can handle the whole job and keep it right afterwards. A trusted Property maintenance London specialist that covers both house and garden means one dependable point of contact for building the space and looking after it - rather than juggling separate contractors for connected work.
All the signs suggest garden buildings are here to stay. Hybrid working has become structurally embedded, the cost and hassle of moving in London shows no sign of easing, and gardens remain one of the few places homeowners can expand without upheaval. Swapping the spare room for a room in the garden isn’t just a trend - it reflects a genuine change in what Londoners want their homes to do. For anyone weighing up how to make more of the space they’ve got, the answer may well be waiting just outside the back door.
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