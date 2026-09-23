Why More London Homeowners Are Swapping the Spare Room for a Garden Building

For years, the spare room did it all - occasional office, part-time gym, dumping ground for the ironing. But across London, a growing number of homeowners are looking past the box room and out through the back door. The garden, it turns out, is the new frontier for extra space, and the humble garden building has become one of the most sought-after home features of the decade.

The numbers tell the story. Rightmove has reported that the number of property listings mentioning a garden office has risen by around 1,046% over the past decade - a staggering shift in what buyers now look for. So what’s driving so many Londoners to build at the bottom of the garden?