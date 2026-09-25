How to Roast Chicken: Secret to Crispy Skin and Moist Meat

There's something deeply satisfying about pulling a perfectly roasted chicken from the oven. Golden, crackling skin. Juicy, tender meat that pulls away from the bone with barely any resistance. It's the kind of meal that feels like an accomplishment and it's surprisingly easy to achieve once you understand a few key principles.

The difference between a mediocre roast chicken and an unforgettable one comes down to two things: technique and temperature. Get both right, and you'll never go back to dry, bland chicken again.