Indoor Orchid Care for Everyday Plant Lovers: How to Keep Epiphytes Thriving in Pots

Plenty of people end up with potted orchids as gifts or spontaneous purchases, drawn in by those striking blooms, only to watch the plant fade once the flowers drop. It's an incredibly common experience among indoor plant owners, and more often than not, it has less to do with bad luck than with a simple misunderstanding: orchids aren't like typical houseplants at all. They're epiphytes, meaning they naturally grow attached to trees or rocks rather than rooted in soil. That one biological quirk changes nearly everything about how they should be watered, lit, and potted indoors.

My own first orchid didn't make it past a few months, done in by overwatering and a dim corner of the living room. Figuring out why it failed, then adjusting light and watering habits with a second plant, was the difference between another quick decline and years of steady growth. The guidance below draws on widely accepted horticultural principles used by botanical gardens and extension programs, not quick fixes or specific products. The goal is to help you understand how orchids actually behave so you can make informed adjustments in your own home.