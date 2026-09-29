The Quiet Luxury of Staying Put: Connecticut Homeowners Reinvest in Their Kitchens

For years, outgrowing a home meant buying a different one. That math has changed. A 2026 analysis from Benutech found that homeowners locked into lower mortgage rates from earlier in the decade are reluctant to trade those payments for today's rates, a pattern researchers call the “stay-put economy.” Rather than listing their homes, many are redirecting that money toward renovations.

Newsweek reported a similar pattern among affluent homeowners, noting that more than half of U.S. mortgage holders still carry rates below 4 percent, creating a “golden handcuffs” effect. The result is not a homeowner settling for less. It is one deciding that reinvestment is the smarter move.