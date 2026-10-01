The Smart Home Is Moving Outdoors

Luxury living is often associated with larger spaces, premium materials and carefully designed interiors. But for many homeowners, another form of luxury is becoming increasingly valuable: having more time to enjoy those spaces.

The same idea applies outdoors. A well-designed garden can extend a home’s living area, providing space for dining, relaxing or entertaining. Yet lawns, planting beds and outdoor surfaces all require regular maintenance. A beautiful garden that takes several hours of work every weekend may not feel particularly relaxing.

This is why low-maintenance outdoor living is becoming an important consideration when planning a modern home. The goal is not to remove everything that requires care, but to reduce repetitive tasks where practical.

Technology can play a role here. Automated irrigation, smart lighting and robotic lawn mowers can each handle specific maintenance tasks, allowing homeowners to spend less time managing the garden and more time actually using it.

For modern outdoor spaces, perhaps the most useful measure of luxury is not how much maintenance they demand, but how much time they give back.