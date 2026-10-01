Why Water Damage Restoration Costs More in a High-Value Home

A production-built home absorbs water damage in standardized parts. Drywall is drywall; the carpet has a SKU. Replacement is unpleasant and expensive, but it is available.

A high-specification house does not work that way. Wide-plank and quarter-sawn flooring is often milled from a single lot, and a replacement run will not match the existing boards in grain or color. Integral-finish plaster cannot be patched invisibly. Book-matched stone comes from one block, and the block is gone. Custom millwork, hand-blocked wallpaper, specialty veneers, and antique parquet share the same problem — they were commissioned once, and the commission cannot be repeated.

That changes what good restoration looks like. The objective shifts from replacing damaged material to saving it. Drying a floor in place over ten days is a better outcome than replacing it in three, because the replacement is not the same floor.