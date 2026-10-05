The Modern Home Vault: How to Protect Gold, Watches, Jewelry and Other High-Value Assets

One of the biggest mistakes consumers can make is assuming that anything marketed as a "safe" provides serious burglary protection.

Entry-level safes can be useful for documents, modest amounts of cash, and lower-value belongings. However, some lighter models are designed primarily around fire protection rather than resistance to a determined burglary attempt. The safe-shopping material provided for this article notes that certain light-duty models may weigh only 60 to 80 pounds and can potentially be carried away if they are not securely anchored.

That distinction becomes increasingly important as the value stored inside rises.

Someone protecting birth certificates and a small amount of emergency cash has different requirements from someone storing tens of thousands of dollars in gold, watches, or jewelry. The value of the contents should help determine the level of physical security required.