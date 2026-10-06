A kids cubby house gives your child a play space that supports imaginative play, role play, and outdoor play away from screens.
Start with your outdoor space. Measure the area and leave 1 to 2 metres of clearance for safe play.
Match the design to your child’s age, your family routine, and how many children will use it at once.
Compare wooden cubby houses and plastic cubby houses based on outdoor use, cleaning, and weather exposure.
Look for useful extras like slides, swings, monkey bars, sandpits, or chalkboards if they suit your backyard play space.
Check safety standards, proper installation, weather protection, and regular maintenance before you choose outdoor play equipment.
A kids cubby house can turn an unused corner of your yard into a backyard play space your child actually wants to use. The right one creates a safe cubby house for stories, role play, and everyday fun. This comprehensive guide shows you how to choose a model that fits your space, your family, and the way your children play.
A kids cubby house is a standalone structure with a door, windows, and room for a child to climb inside. In simple terms, it gives children their own special play space for role play, hideouts, and games. That matters because outdoor play gives them more room to move, pretend, and spend time away from screens.
It also supports imaginative play in a way a flat lawn cannot. When two or three children share a cubby, they practise social skills through turn-taking and make-believe. Add movement features such as a ladder or slide, and you also support motor skills while keeping play centred in one safe play area.
Before you look at styles, measure your available space. A kids cubby house can be compact, elevated, or part of a larger play centre, so your outdoor space decides what is realistic.
Then think about daily use. Do you want a simple backyard play space for quiet role play, or a larger setup with active features? That answer will make the next choice much easier.
The best size of the cubby house is the one that fits your yard without swallowing it. A useful rule from Lifespan Kids is to allow around 1 to 2 metres of clearance around the structure for safe play.
For many families, the sweet spot is a cubby that leaves open lawn around it. That way, children can move in and out easily, and you still keep your outdoor space practical for the rest of family life.
Measure the footprint first.
Leave 1 to 2 metres of clearance.
Check space for slides or swings.
Avoid tight corners and fences.
Age appropriateness matters more than style. Lifespan Kids generally recommends a minimum age of 36 months, though suitability depends on the model. Younger children often do better with ground-height designs and simple access.
Older children usually want more than a basic hideout. An elevated cubby, slide, or climbing feature can hold their attention for longer and better fit active outdoor play.
Your family lifestyle matters too. If you want something quick to wipe down and easy to move, a lightweight option may suit. If you want a long-term backyard fixture, a larger timber model often makes more sense.
Not every kids cubby house is built for the same setting. Some are made for outdoor use in the backyard, while others are better for indoor play.
You will mostly choose between wooden cubby houses and plastic cubby houses. In the Lifespan Kids range, plastic cubby houses are indoor models, while timber designs are the main choice for outdoor cubby houses in Australian backyards.
Short answer: for Australian backyards, timber cubby houses are usually the better fit. Lifespan Kids states that plastic cubby houses are indoor options, while outdoor timber models are UV-stabilised and weather-protected for the harsh Australian climate.
That does not make plastic a bad choice. It simply suits a different job. If your child needs an indoor play space that is lightweight and easy to clean, plastic can work very well.
Once the base cubby is right, look at additional features that change how children use it. A simple house suits role play, but an active child may get more from a play centre setup.
Lifespan Kids offers options with slides, swings, monkey bars, climbing rocks, pergolas, sandpits, chalkboards, telescopes, ladders, and noughts and crosses boards. A cubby can also act as a blank canvas if you want to add accessories later.
Slides for active exits and repeat play
Swings for longer outdoor sessions
Monkey bars for bigger children
Chalkboards for quiet imaginative play
Sandpit add-ons for sensory play
A kids cubby house should be fun, but safety comes first. Lifespan Kids notes that its cubbies pass Australian safety standards covering mechanical movement, collision zones, fall heights, and the use of non-toxic, non-flammable materials.
Durability matters as well. Proper installation, weather resistance, and regular maintenance all help create a safe play environment that lasts through years of backyard use.
If you want a featured-snippet answer, here it is: choose a cubby that meets Australian safety standards, fits your child’s age, and has enough clearance around it. Then inspect it often for loose parts or signs of wear.
That simple routine solves a common parent worry. Many children are safe inside the cubby, but the issue starts around moving parts, active attachments, and crowded placement.
Check the age guidance before buying.
Leave clear space around the cubby
Inspect for signs of wear regularly
Watch active features like slides and swings
Keep the play area tidy and visible
Australian weather is hard on outdoor play equipment. Sun, moisture, and heavy use can shorten the life of a cubby if you ignore upkeep. That is why weather-proofing is not just about looks. It helps keep the structure safe over time.
Lifespan Kids states that its outdoor timber cubbies are UV-stabilised and weather-protected, which is a strong starting point. You still need regular maintenance to keep that protection working well.
Follow the assembly and maintenance guidance.
Check joints, fixings, and moving parts
Look for wear after wet or hot weather
Clean accessories and play surfaces
Replace damaged add-ons promptly
In conclusion, choosing the right kids cubby house for your backyard is an exciting yet crucial decision that can significantly enhance your children's play experience. By carefully assessing your space and family needs, exploring different types of cubby houses, and prioritising safety and durability, you can ensure that your investment brings joy and adventure to your child's daily life. Remember to consider factors like size, materials, and the features that will keep their imagination alive. A well-chosen cubby house serves as a fantastic outdoor retreat, encouraging creativity and play. If you're ready to create the perfect play environment for your children, don't hesitate to reach out for expert guidance or recommendations tailored to your needs.
Age appropriateness depends on the model, but Lifespan Kids generally recommends cubby houses from 36 months and up. Younger children often suit simpler, ground-height options, while older children may enjoy elevated designs and active extras. Always choose a safe play space that matches your child’s stage.
A custom cubby house can be worth the additional cost if your yard has unusual dimensions or you want a special play space with specific extras. For many families, though, a standard cubby with add-ons creates the same fun while keeping a safe play environment.
Start with a basic cubby as a blank canvas, then add additional features that suit your child’s play style. Good options include slides, swings, monkey bars, chalkboards, telescopes, ladders, or sandpit accessories. These upgrades increase imaginative play without replacing the whole cubby.
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