How to Choose a Kids Cubby House for Your Backyard

A kids cubby house is a standalone structure with a door, windows, and room for a child to climb inside. In simple terms, it gives children their own special play space for role play, hideouts, and games. That matters because outdoor play gives them more room to move, pretend, and spend time away from screens.

It also supports imaginative play in a way a flat lawn cannot. When two or three children share a cubby, they practise social skills through turn-taking and make-believe. Add movement features such as a ladder or slide, and you also support motor skills while keeping play centred in one safe play area.