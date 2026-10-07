Designing a Home That Truly Reflects How You Live

A house becomes a home when it fits the lives of the people inside it. That fit rarely happens by accident. It comes from thoughtful design that starts not with furniture or paint colors, but with a genuine understanding of how a family actually lives day to day.

This is the heart of great residential work, and it is why the process matters as much as the finished product. Whether you are building, renovating, or simply refreshing your space, the principles of strong interior design in San Francisco and beyond come down to designing around real life. A talented residential interior designer makes that possible.