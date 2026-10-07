The art of the custom kitchen: how high-end design starts with the way you actually live

Walk into most showrooms selling designer kitchens and the conversation tends to start in the wrong place: finishes, hardware, countertop materials, cabinet door profiles. These are important, of course — but they're the last decision in a well-run process, not the first. The finest custom luxury kitchen designs don't begin with a catalog. They begin with a question: how do you actually cook? How many people use this kitchen at once? Do your kids do homework at the island while you prep dinner? Do you host often, or is this mostly for family? The answers to these questions shape everything that follows — the layout, the storage configuration, the appliance selection, the height of every work surface.
A kitchen can be luxurious without being expensive. The difference lies in fit: a space designed around how a specific household actually operates, not around how a showroom wants it to look. Getting there requires a level of intentionality that mass-market solutions simply can't deliver — and it starts well before anyone opens a material sample book. Ornare's custom kitchen design process is built entirely around this premise: the client's life comes first, and the kitchen is designed to serve it.
The numbers behind the high-end kitchen market tell a clear story about where this category is heading. According to the latest US Houzz Kitchen Trends Study, the top 10% of kitchen renovation spenders now invest $180,000 or more on a major remodel — triple the median, and up 20% from just two years prior. In the largest kitchen projects, that figure climbs to $200,000 as a minimum entry point for the top tier. These are not outlier numbers from a niche corner of the market. They reflect a sustained, deliberate upward shift in how seriously affluent American homeowners are treating the kitchen as a design investment.
The implication for anyone commissioning a luxury kitchen at this level is significant: the decision is being made with full awareness of the investment involved, and the expectation of quality, process, and outcome is calibrated accordingly. A kitchen that looks beautiful in photographs but doesn't function well in daily use is not a luxury kitchen — it's an expensive mistake.
Before a single line is drawn, the best high-end kitchen designers spend significant time mapping how a household actually functions. Not aesthetics — logistics. How much refrigeration does the family need? Are there dietary restrictions that require dedicated storage? Is there someone in the household with mobility considerations that should inform counter heights and pull-out systems? Does the kitchen open onto a living area, requiring visual continuity with the rest of the home?
Stefan Schattan, CEO of Ornare, is direct about why this matters: "Every client has different needs — and that's the starting point. A kitchen that works perfectly for one family might be completely wrong for another. Our job is to understand that difference before we design anything." It's a simple idea that most kitchen manufacturers don't fully apply. The result, when they don't, is beautiful kitchens that don't quite fit the people who live with them.
In custom kitchen design, ergonomics is a spatial discipline, not a checkbox. The height of work surfaces, the depth of drawers, the positioning of the cooktop relative to the prep area, the distance between the refrigerator and the island — each of these decisions compounds or relieves the micro-friction of daily cooking. A poorly ergonomic kitchen is exhausting in ways that are hard to articulate but immediately felt. Reaching too high for everyday items, bending repeatedly for base cabinet access, crossing the room to complete a simple task: these accumulate across a day and quietly drain the pleasure out of a space that should be one of the home's most enjoyable.
The best luxury kitchen designs eliminate these frictions not only through expensive materials but through careful spatial thinking, informed by a genuine understanding of how the client moves through their home. It's the kind of detail that never makes it into a mood board — but that defines whether a kitchen still feels right five years after installation.
Founded in São Paulo in 1986, Ornare has spent four decades developing a design and manufacturing culture built around one consistent principle: sell a solution to the way someone lives, not a product that happens to look good in a photograph. Every project begins with the same detailed conversation about habits, household dynamics, and spatial context — and only then moves to materials, finishes, and form.
"We don't just design a kitchen — we design a solution for the way someone actually lives. That means understanding everything: how many people cook, how often they entertain, what they need from their storage, how the space connects to the rest of the home." — Stefan Schattan, CEO of Ornare.
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