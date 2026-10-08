How Interior Designers Source Furniture for Residential Projects

Before opening a catalog, define what the room must do. A family living room may need durable seating and easy maintenance; a room used for entertaining may need flexible seating and more space around a table. Record how many people use the room, what furniture will stay, and which finishes already exist.

Measure the room and the delivery route. Door swings, window placement, ceiling height, stairs, elevators, and tight turns can all limit what will fit. A scaled floor plan helps establish furniture dimensions and circulation before a particular sofa or cabinet becomes the favorite.

Set a budget that includes more than the furniture price. Allow for taxes, shipping, delivery, assembly, and any receiving or storage services. Spend first on the pieces that get daily use, such as the sofa and the bed, then leave room for the rest of the project. A target installation date helps determine whether stock, made-to-order, or custom furniture is practical.