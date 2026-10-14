House Painting Done Right: A Toronto Homeowner's Guide to Finish, Timing and Craft

Exterior paint generally needs renewing every five to 10 years, but climate, sun exposure and the quality of the prep move that number more than the label on the can.

In a freeze-thaw city like Toronto, overnight lows, not afternoon highs, decide whether exterior paint cures properly.

Preparation is where good and mediocre house painting part ways, and it accounts for most of the work you never see.

Sheen is as much a design decision as colour. Most homes need only three: flat ceilings, eggshell or satin walls and semi-gloss trim.

Homes built before 1990 may contain lead in older paint layers, which changes how surfaces should be prepared.

Paint is the most forgiving material in a home and, at the same time, the least forgiving. Forgiving because a single colour change can reset the mood of a room in a weekend. Unforgiving because every shortcut, from a skipped primer to a rushed coat on a cold October evening, eventually shows itself in peeling trim, patchy touch-ups or walls that never quite look finished.

That tension is why house painting deserves more attention than it usually gets in a renovation plan. Homeowners will spend months choosing stone for a kitchen island and then hand the walls, trim and exterior to whoever can start soonest. In older cities with demanding weather, the gap between a good paint job and a forgettable one is especially wide. Talk to the crews that handle professional house painting in Toronto and you will hear a version of the same thing: most of the job happens before a brush is ever loaded. Scraping, sanding, caulking, priming and waiting for the right weather window are what separate a finish that lasts from one that starts failing in its second winter.

This guide is for homeowners who want the work done once and done well. It covers how often a house really needs repainting, when to schedule the work, which finishes hold up where, how to vet a painter and what to do afterward so the finish lasts. The examples lean toward Toronto, with its brick Victorians, postwar bungalows and glassy new builds, but the principles travel to any city that sees four real seasons.