Quiet Resilience: How Luxury Homeowners Are Rethinking Backup Power for Hurricane Season

Ten years ago, backup power in a nice house meant one thing. A standby generator. Hidden behind the landscaping, tested on schedule, forgotten until the grid died. That assumption's cracking. Storm seasons run longer and hit harder. Outages last days now, not hours. And the machine that was supposed to fix it has become part of the problem. Loud. Stinky. Increasingly unwelcome in exactly the neighborhoods it was built for.

Look at the numbers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says hurricanes knocked American customers out for an average of 11 hours in 2024 — worst outage year in a decade. Major events, including Hurricanes Beryl, Helene and Milton, caused about 80% of those outage hours. And averages lie about what it feels like. A storm outage typically runs 12 hours to three days. After Hurricane Ian in 2022, Florida utilities took six days to get nearly everyone back on. Got a second home on the coast, or your main house in a storm corridor? Planning for two days dark isn't pessimism. It's arithmetic.