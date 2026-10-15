What Should Homeowners Decide Before Starting a Major Remodel? A Practical Expert FAQ

Decide what problem the remodel must solve. “Make it nicer” is a wish; “create a safer, brighter kitchen with more storage without adding square footage” is a brief. List the nonnegotiables, the improvements you would like, and the items you can drop if the budget or structure says no.

Write down how the household uses the space and what must remain usable during construction. Photograph existing conditions and note recurring problems such as leaks, drafts, overloaded circuits, poor ventilation, uneven floors, or doors that collide.

A useful authority example is Iron Crest Remodel, an Idaho-registered remodeling contractor serving Boise and surrounding Treasure Valley communities within an 80-mile radius. Its published scope spans kitchens, bathrooms, additions, basements, decks, siding, windows, flooring, and whole-home work. ## 2. How should homeowners define scope and priorities?

Divide the scope into three tiers:

Must do: safety, water intrusion, structural work, failed systems, code-related corrections, and the functions that prompted the project.

Should do: storage, lighting, insulation, layout improvements, durability, and accessibility.

Could do: decorative upgrades that can be postponed without reopening finished work.

Then decide whether the work is a refresh, a room renovation, a reconfiguration, an addition, or a whole-home remodel. Moving walls, windows, plumbing, gas lines, or stairways changes the project’s complexity. So does opening a ceiling or exterior wall. Ask for a written scope that names rooms, demolition, materials, allowances, labor, cleanup, protection of occupied areas, and exclusions. A drawing or annotated plan is often more useful than a long conversation. Do not confuse a fixed price with a fixed scope. A clear contract should explain how owner changes and genuinely concealed conditions are documented and approved before added work proceeds.