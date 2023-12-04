2023 Luxury Gifting Trends: Embracing Sustainability in High-End Brands

The fashion industry, responsible for a significant portion of the world's carbon emissions, has seen luxury brands taking innovative steps to reduce their environmental footprint. Gucci, for example, has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 40% and investing in transparent, ethically sourced materials. Their initiative, Gucci Continuum, involves upcycling deadstock and previous-season fabrics into new designs, thus extending the lifecycle of these materials and keeping them out of landfills​