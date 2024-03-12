Fashion & Politics Join Forces At The ERA Coalition and KZ_K Studio NYFW Fundraiser

Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, another panel speaker at the ERA Coalition and KZ_K event and a figure actively spearheading alongside Thomas for the movement, intoned to attendees at the fundraiser that “a country that does not allow women to make their own decisions about their healthcare…is not even a democracy.” The event was attended by people from varied backgrounds and all walks of life, both men and women from industries both in fashion and in politics and beyond. The panel was comprised entirely of female speakers, hosted at the new KZ_K Studio design space on Great Jones Street, and led in spirited discussion by a fashion writer at the popular online fashion magazine Fashionista, Andrea Bossi.

Attendees learned from the panel the current state of politics and fashion for where the ERA currently stands, and what the ERA Coalition has done so far in its goal to push this amendment through as a ratified addition to the Constitution. The discussion also covered how we can help, educating listeners on next steps, current aims, recent news events, and resources available such as petitions and sites built to show support for fundraising for the ERA and ERA Coalition team.

Many attendees of the evening were shocked to learn the Equal Rights Amendment has been in progress as an official addition to the Constitution for over one hundred years, and still to date has not yet been fully ratified as a legal addendum. The blunt simplicity of the Amendment rang heavily around the room as Thomas recited in full the ERA which the Coalition and other groups have been fighting uphill to pass for over a century now: “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”