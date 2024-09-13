Fresh Pages for Fall: Bedside Reading’s September Book Picks

An Intentional and Mindful Approach to Wealth.

For many high-net-worth individuals, achieving substantial wealth can bring unexpected obstacles. While unlimited financial means can provide comfort and lifestyle, this level of wealth can also result in a life that feels empty and estranged.

Family conversations around philanthropy, inheritance, and other financial matters can fuel conflict and tension. Managing family money becomes more onerous than actually creating wealth in the first place.

Conscious Wealth: Money, Investing, and a Financial Awakening for the Person Who Has It All is for those who realize they have everything they always wanted and discover that it is not enough. Conscious Wealth helps high-performing family leaders transform how they view success. By reframing what wealth means, they can remove what exhausts them and infuse what fulfills them.

Hatton advocates that at the highest levels of Conscious Wealth, the excess money held by some of us can unify the collective us. It can benefit not only ourselves and our children, but those on the other side of town—or earth for that matter—whom we have never met. With a Conscious Wealth mindset, you'll differentiate between being rich and being wealthy, becoming a more effective leader, and enjoying a more satisfying life.