Fresh Pages for Fall: Bedside Reading’s September Book Picks

The inspiration for 30 Summers More came in part from Dwayne Clark’s oversight of the care for more than 60,000 amazing human beings as CEO of Aegis Living, which has more than 30 senior living facilities in the Western United States.
30 Summers More is full of the latest health and wellness research that includes bite-sized actions
necessary for living our best life as we move into our senior years.
• THE SCIENCE OF AGING, AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR OUR HEALTH
• HOW TO CLEAN YOUR BRAIN AND RESTORE YOUR BODY WITH QUALITY SLEEP
• THE “MICRO-HABITS” NECESSARY FOR LIVING OUR BEST LIFE AS WE AGE
• THE RIGHT FOODS TO RESET YOUR METABOLISM, CRAVINGS, AND GUT HEALTH
• HOW TO FIND REAL HAPPINESS BY NURTURING YOUR PURPOSE
Days after graduating from college, Betsabé Ruiz begins her first job on Wall Street, where she plans to save enough money to eventually pursue her dreams of becoming a theatre actress. What she didn’t anticipate was that this job would allow her barely enough free time to sleep or hang out with friends, let alone take acting classes. She didn’t apprehend the magnitude of the wealth that would be swirling about her, either, or how the long hours and close quarters would infuse her professional relationships with intimacy. Still, she does her best to navigate this uncharted territory at work, where she makes an unlikely best friend and develops an unexpected attraction to her boss. Told in the retrospective as a letter to her unborn son, Daughter of a Promise is a coming-of-age tale in which a naïve Betsabé assumed leaving her past behind was the prerequisite for succeeding as an adult. The wisdom she ultimately passes on to her child, however, is steeped in the very traditions within which her grandmother raised her back in Miami.
Amazon & Barnes & Noble Bestseller! A justice-driven, modern-day nomad searching for purpose awakens and is on the verge of being assassinated by life forms from the unseen world. The malevolent one, whose lies and dark voices promote gain and greed, is leading the human species to destruction. Someone must stop the apocalypse. Five Stars! Amazon Bestseller! “”
For many high-net-worth individuals, achieving substantial wealth can bring unexpected obstacles. While unlimited financial means can provide comfort and lifestyle, this level of wealth can also result in a life that feels empty and estranged.
Family conversations around philanthropy, inheritance, and other financial matters can fuel conflict and tension. Managing family money becomes more onerous than actually creating wealth in the first place.
Conscious Wealth: Money, Investing, and a Financial Awakening for the Person Who Has It All is for those who realize they have everything they always wanted and discover that it is not enough. Conscious Wealth helps high-performing family leaders transform how they view success. By reframing what wealth means, they can remove what exhausts them and infuse what fulfills them.
Hatton advocates that at the highest levels of Conscious Wealth, the excess money held by some of us can unify the collective us. It can benefit not only ourselves and our children, but those on the other side of town—or earth for that matter—whom we have never met. With a Conscious Wealth mindset, you'll differentiate between being rich and being wealthy, becoming a more effective leader, and enjoying a more satisfying life.
Being You... Because Everyone Else is Taken! is an interactive workbook that offers practical guidance on getting in touch with your strengths and weaknesses and connecting with others in a more genuine way. It explores the challenges and rewards of living as your true self, and provides readers with tools to build stronger, more fulfilling relationships.
The previous edition, Being Naked, has been thoroughly revised and updated to include new stories and experiences from dozens of Janis Altman's clients and friends, as well as reflections on how events such as the pandemic and our increased dependency on technology have altered the way in which we interact and are in relationship with others and with ourselves.
Every reader will find something that resonates with them and offers insight into their own relationships and personal growth via journaling prompts, visualization and manifestation techniques, and other practical and prescriptive methods that Altman has learned in her 25 years helping countless individuals and families.
It’s a journey that most deem an insane impossibility. Yet on October 20th, 1811, Lydia Latrobe Roosevelt—daughter of one of the architects of the United States Capitol—fearlessly boards the steamship New Orleans in Pittsburgh. Eight months pregnant and with a toddler in tow, Lydia is fiercely independent despite her youth. She’s also accustomed to defying convention. Against her father’s wishes, she married his much older business colleague, inventor Nicholas Roosevelt—builder of the New Orleans—and spent her honeymoon on a primitive flatboat. But the stakes for this trip are infinitely higher.
If Nicholas’s untried steamboat reaches New Orleans, it will serve as a profitable packet ship between that city and Natchez, proving the power of steam as it travels up and down the Mississippi. Success in this venture would revolutionize travel and trade, open the west to expansion, and secure the Roosevelts’ future.
Lydia had used her own architectural training to design the flatboat’s interior, including a bedroom, sitting area, and fireplace. The steamship, however, dwarfs the canoes and flatboats on the river. And no amount of power or comfort could shield its passengers from risk. Lydia believes herself ready for all the dangers ahead—growing unrest among native people, disease or injury, and the turbulent Falls of the Ohio, a sixty-foot drop long believed impassable in such a large boat.
But there are other challenges in store, impossible to predict as Lydia boards that fall day. Challenges which—if survived—will haunt and transform her, as surely as the journey will alter the course of a nation . . .
In The Energy of Success, award-winning energy expert Rebecca Ahmed reveals precisely how to shift your physical, emotional, and mental potential through proven, easy-to-use strategies you can start using today. When you learn to shift your own and your team's energy (even if you are not in charge!), you will immediately increase their joy and enthusiasm, transform your workplace, and infuse positivity into your workplace…for everyone.
Perfect for employees of all levels, The Energy of Success is a must-read resource for professionals everywhere who hope to change and improve their energy to unlock new levels of success and happiness.
It’s 1739. An abused girl accused of witchcraft is rescued by a man married to an actual witch.
William MacLeod, a fierce Scottish lawyer, takes on a daunting task—rescue young Annaliese from her tormentors in Virginia colony and deliver her to her aristocratic father in London. But lurking in the shadows are enemies eager to expose MacLeod’s wife, Fiona, as a witch with a dark secret.
Their journey takes an unexpected turn when their ship wrecks, and Annaliese’s “Devil marks” trigger suspicion. Tension peaks when MacLeod must become Annaliese’s unwavering protector in a witch trial, where Fiona’s clairvoyance and a murder are unveiled.
To Rescue a Witch navigates a spellbinding narrative that blends history, magic, and the unyielding resilience of the human spirit.
This final installment of the Equal Night trilogy will put Skylar to her biggest test to date. After Magus takes her through the alchemical door in the Quine library, she quickly remembers her strange surroundings and the reason she’s been brought back to the First Age. Here, she will have to rely on her own magic to navigate the overlapping timelines that will allow her to rewrite history. But if she’s not careful, she could destroy it completely.
Back home, it will take every one of Skylar’s loved ones to execute Ocean’s plan, and Argan has the biggest role among them: the impossible task of retrieving Skylar home from the past. Luckily, it’s something he’s been training for his entire life.
Meanwhile, a woman now sits in the Oval Office, the corrupt scaffolding of the US government collapsing around her. Mica Noxx has a vision for the US, one that returns it to the original intention of the Founding Fathers.
With Skylar held in the First Age and Mica planted in current day, they have one shot to banish the darkness that’s held control for centuries, and return the United States to a trajectory toward its true destiny: becoming the New Atlantis.
