UAPs are Here: Are Aliens the Worst-Kept Secret in Government?

Elizondo's credibility is rooted in his experience in military intelligence and his leadership of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a Pentagon initiative tasked with investigating UFO sightings and related phenomena.

His work in counterintelligence gives him unique insight into the potential threats posed by advanced aerospace technologies. Over the years, the government has been tracking these phenomena, and what began as isolated incidents has grown into a widespread and serious investigation.

One of the most intriguing details Elizondo reveals is the exponential growth in reports of UFO encounters. What was once a mere 143 cases has ballooned to over 800, according to the latest findings.

The consistency of these sightings and the fact that many have been recorded by highly sophisticated military systems challenge the skepticism that has long surrounded the subject.

As Elizondo notes, these objects demonstrate performance capabilities that surpass any known human engineering, including speeds and maneuvers that defy the laws of physics as we understand them.