National Public Data 30B Person Data Breach: End Online Background Checks?

In December 2023, National Public Data (NPD), one of the largest background check services in the world, fell victim to a massive cyberattack. By April 2024, an estimated 2.9 billion sensitive records, including Social Security numbers, names, addresses, and phone numbers, had been circulating on the dark web. This wasn’t just a minor breach—it impacted individuals in the United States, Canada, and the UK, highlighting the global reach of NPD’s services and, unfortunately, its vulnerabilities.

The fallout has been disastrous. As of October 2024, NPD has filed for bankruptcy, with countless lawsuits and state investigations on its heels. State prosecutors across the U.S. have demanded civil penalties, and class-action lawsuits have accused the company of negligence and unjust enrichment.

The company, owned by Jericho Pictures, has faced legal claims from more than 20 state attorneys general, demanding it account for its role in mishandling such a large volume of personal data.