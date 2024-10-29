Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness While Celebrating Women Over 40

The National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) Fab Over 40 initiative, in partnership with New Beauty Magazine, plays a vital role in funding research aimed at improving breast cancer prevention, detection, and treatment options. The initiative also plays a crucial role in educating the public about breast cancer, its symptoms, and the importance of regular screenings.
Breast Cancer accounts for one in eight cancer cases among women and represents a quarter of all cancers diagnosed in this demographic. Alarmingly, around 70% of breast cancer-related deaths occur in resource-constrained settings, highlighting disparities in access to healthcare and early detection services.
Organizations like the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) play a vital role in funding research aimed at improving prevention, detection, and treatment options for breast cancer. NBCF's vision is to achieve "Zero Deaths from Breast Cancer," emphasizing the importance of ongoing research and community support.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, various initiatives are launched to engage communities and raise funds for research. Activities such as Pink Ribbon Breakfasts, merchandise sales featuring pink products, and donation drives are common ways to participate in this important cause.
A notable initiative that combines beauty, empowerment, and support for breast cancer awareness is the Fab Over 40 competition. This competition celebrates women over 40 who exemplify beauty and confidence while raising funds for NBCF. Since its inception in 2022, Fab Over 40 has raised over $18 million to support critical services such as early detection, education, and patient support services for those affected by breast cancer.
Helen Denise, a successful businesswoman and CEO of HiLin Life Products, is one of the inspiring figures participating in this year's competition. As an inventor known for her work on the KNOWHEN® Fertility Monitor, Helen embodies empowerment through health education. Her journey reflects a commitment to women's overall well-being - an essential aspect that aligns with the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Founder, Helen Denise, had a thriving career in the early 2000s, but an unexpected event set her on a new path. Helen experienced an ectopic pregnancy, a challenging ordeal that brought pain but also transformation. Surviving this life-altering experience, she left the hospital with a new resolve to support other women in understanding their fertility and bodies.
This commitment was the seed from which Hilin Life Products and our flagship, KNOWHEN®, were born.
Helen's story is one of loss and hope, darkness and light, inspiring our mission to bring scientifically accurate and naturally holistic health products to women worldwide.
HilinLP offers products and services that improve a woman's general well-being through unique reproductive health education combined with simple and effective tools. Our customers report gaining peace of mind, freedom of choice, and confidence from using our products. We empower women to develop new habits of monitoring their body's natural processes.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as an essential reminder of the collective effort needed to combat this prevalent disease. Through events like the Fab Over 40 competition - where women like Helen Denise are celebrated - not only are significant funds raised for organizations like NBCF but also personal stories are shared that inspire others.
By supporting initiatives that promote women's health and participating in fundraising efforts for organizations like NBCF, we can all play a part in making a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. Together, we can foster a community that values education, support, and empowerment for all women while celebrating their journeys beyond age 40.
Mark Derho is a seasoned expert in the Internet industry with over 25 years of experience in NYC's software development, digital marketing, and advertising sectors. A certified Google Partner, Mark specializes in content creation, AI chatbot development, open-source software, modern website design, and SEO/SEM marketing. He leads PR Website Agency and lives in Puerto Rico with his dog, Luno.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!