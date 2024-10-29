Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness While Celebrating Women Over 40

Founder, Helen Denise, had a thriving career in the early 2000s, but an unexpected event set her on a new path. Helen experienced an ectopic pregnancy, a challenging ordeal that brought pain but also transformation. Surviving this life-altering experience, she left the hospital with a new resolve to support other women in understanding their fertility and bodies.

This commitment was the seed from which Hilin Life Products and our flagship, KNOWHEN®, were born.

Helen's story is one of loss and hope, darkness and light, inspiring our mission to bring scientifically accurate and naturally holistic health products to women worldwide.

HilinLP offers products and services that improve a woman's general well-being through unique reproductive health education combined with simple and effective tools. Our customers report gaining peace of mind, freedom of choice, and confidence from using our products. We empower women to develop new habits of monitoring their body's natural processes.