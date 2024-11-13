Experience, Age, and AI: Can Earned Expertise and AI Outperform Youth

In the always-evolving world of technology, the debate between the cognitive agility of youth and earned expertise is not only heating up - it should consider taking an institutional 180-degree turn on the subject.
In the study by Loredana Ivan and Stephen Cutler: "Ageism and Technology: The Role of Internalized Stereotypes" suggests that cognitive abilities such as memory and executive function are significant factors in how effectively someone can use a computer. It implies that older individuals may be at a disadvantage due to cognitive decline.
Technical proficiency matters, but so does understanding the intricate nuances of systems, processes, and people. Experience provides the insight to foresee challenges, recognize opportunities, and apply technology strategically - skills that AI amplifies rather than replaces. In this context, the combination of AI and seasoned expertise creates a dynamic duo that delivers extraordinary results.
Ageist views have typically held that older persons are poor, frail, and resistant to change. One facet of this portrait of the older population has to do with their lower willingness and capability to learn and with their decreased openness to change (Cutler). Many of these ageist views are held by young people, resulting in a bias about the development and designs of different technologies. In the current work, we analyze the reciprocal relationship between ageist stereotypes and technology, focusing on the implications of negative stereotypes of older people.
Loredana Ivan, Stephen Cutler - University of Toronto Quarterly
It’s essential to recognize that we are all individuals, regardless of our age, and none fit into neat categories. Many older professionals are likely to bring unique qualities to the table, shaped by their diverse experiences and personal growth. While some may have less drive for rapid career advancement or ego-driven pursuits, they often compensate with a broader perspective, emotional intelligence, and a focus on long-term outcomes over short-term wins.
This balance can be invaluable in industries driven by innovation and collaboration. Seasoned professionals often prioritize meaningful contributions, mentorship, and the success of the team over personal accolades - qualities that align perfectly with the collaborative and strategic demands of implementing AI in today’s complex business environment. This holistic approach, free from unnecessary ego, allows them to see the bigger picture and make decisions that serve both immediate needs and future goals.
Artificial intelligence is not an abstract disruptor designed to favor youth. It’s a tool that possesses immense power when implemented by an experienced professional with deep experience. While younger professionals may possibly also be fluent in the latest AI tools, they may lack the strategic insight to apply them effectively.
Take business automation, for example. AI can streamline repetitive tasks or analyze vast datasets, but identifying inefficiencies and implementing AI-driven solutions requires experience. A younger professional might understand what AI can do, it takes a seasoned expert to understand why and how to use it for optimal impact.
The synergy between earned expertise and AI is especially apparent in solving complex, real-world problems. By combining decades of experience with AI’s capabilities, professionals can innovate, simplify processes, and create lasting value in ways that raw technical skill alone cannot achieve.
This oversight is a missed opportunity for organizations aiming to build truly innovative teams. Including older professionals not only enriches the diversity of perspectives but also brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the table. Age diversity fosters intergenerational collaboration, where the energy and fresh ideas of younger employees complement the wisdom and steady guidance of seasoned experts.
If businesses genuinely want to embrace diversity as a strength, they must recognize that age is a critical dimension of it, offering a unique and powerful advantage in solving complex problems and driving sustainable growth. Ignoring age diversity undermines the very principles of inclusion and innovation that companies claim to prioritize.
For over three decades, I’ve built websites, crafted digital strategies, automated complex processes, and guided businesses and teams through technological changes. This depth of knowledge isn’t something that can be captured in a cognitive test or gained in just a few years in the industry. It’s born from hands-on experience, trial and error, and the ability to adapt as technology evolves.
The tech industry glorifies youth, equating innovation with cognitive speed and fresh perspectives. This bias has led to the undervaluation of older professionals, perpetuating the myth that experience is less relevant in a fast-paced digital world. But this perspective is flawed.
Experience doesn’t necessarily diminish with age, it can deepen - and obviously up to a point. Professionals who’ve lived through the birth of the Internet, the rise of social media, and now are participating in the AI revolution bring a wealth of knowledge and adaptability that younger counterparts cannot yet match.
A new graduate may learn software quickly, but the strategic understanding of how to apply technology effectively comes only from decades of immersion in the industry. I’ve personally automated business operations, earned certifications in Google’s advanced tools, and worked with Fortune 100 companies. These experiences shape my approach to AI and business today, proving that experience is relevant and indispensable.
The study highlights another issue: the complexity of modern user interfaces. It suggests that older adults struggle with these interfaces, framing this as evidence of cognitive decline. But let’s be clear - bad design frustrates users of all ages.
Overly complex systems are more a reflection of poor design choices than of any user’s cognitive ability. Developers bear the responsibility of creating intuitive, user-friendly systems that work for everyone.
As someone who has built countless websites and user interfaces and user experiences, and automated businesses, I’ve seen the consequences of poor design firsthand. Whether you’re a 20-year-old programmer or a 50-year-old programmer, poor training and a poorly designed interface will slow you down. Here, too, AI offers a solution. By simplifying interfaces and automating repetitive tasks, Artificial Intelligence chatbots and agents already make technology more accessible and efficient for all users.
Previous opinions and study fails to acknowledge one key factor: the power of earned expertise. In tech, experience shouldn't just be considered a bonus but a necessity. Years of working with employers, team-members and clients in web development, marketing and business automation provide a perspective and skill set that no amount of cognitive agility can replace.
This earned expertise is especially critical in emerging AI implementation. Artificial intelligence may automate routine tasks, but an experienced professional is more likely to understand and ensure that those tasks align with broader organizational goals. The ability to foresee challenges, adapt to change, and implement strategic solutions are skills that come with time and experience.
Moreover, seasoned professionals are more apt to understand the scope of ethical and societal implications of AI, and can guide its application to ensure it’s used responsibly and effectively - a perspective that younger professionals may not yet possess.
One of the most exciting aspects of AI is how it empowers experienced professionals. By automating repetitive tasks, AI frees up time for strategic thinking, creative problem-solving, and relationship-building. It amplifies the capabilities of seasoned experts, enabling them to focus on what they do best.
The notion that older professionals are less proficient because of cognitive decline is not only shortsighted but also fundamentally inaccurate. In reality, AI makes experienced professionals even more effective by enhancing their ability to implement and manage technology strategically.
As someone who has lived through the emergence fo the Internet to the revolution of AI, I’ve seen firsthand how this technologies and partnerships works. AI isn’t a threat to experience - it’s a tool that enhances it. Together, they form a powerful combination that drives innovation and solves real-world problems.
As AI continues to shape industries, the role of the tech mentor is becoming increasingly important. These mentors, typically seasoned professionals, bring deep expertise and a clear understanding of AI’s potential. They guide younger colleagues, helping them navigate the complexities of AI implementation and application.
Tech mentors are invaluable in bridging the gap between innovation and practicality. They ensure that AI initiatives are not just technologically advanced but also strategically sound. For older professionals, becoming a tech mentor is an opportunity to remain at the forefront of innovation while shaping the next generation of leaders.
Age should never be seen as a limitation in tech. On the contrary, it’s a strength. Professionals with decades of experience are uniquely positioned to harness the power of AI, using it to solve real-world problems in ways that younger professionals may not yet grasp.
The tech industry must move beyond its obsession with youth and cognitive agility. Experience is not a liability—it’s a critical asset. When paired with AI, it becomes a driving force for innovation and success.
As we look to the future, it’s clear that the combination of earned expertise and artificial intelligence will lead the way. Far from being left behind, experienced professionals are proving that wisdom, amplified by AI, is the most powerful tool in the modern tech arsenal.
In the end, it’s not about age or cognitive speed - it’s about the ability to adapt, innovate, and lead. And in these areas, experience is irreplaceable.
Mark Derho is a seasoned expert in the Internet industry with over 25 years of experience in NYC's software development, digital marketing, and advertising sectors. A certified Google Partner, Mark specializes in content creation, AI chatbot development, open-source software, modern website design, and SEO/SEM marketing. He leads PR Website Agency and lives in Puerto Rico with his dog, Luno.
