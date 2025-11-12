Bedside Reading: Winter’s Most Captivating Books Across Luxury Hotels

Books are the perfect gift—thoughtful, personal, and lasting. A book invites an experience. It sparks emotion, ignites imagination, and creates a shared memory between the giver and the receiver. When you gift a book, you’re saying I saw this and thought of you. Give a book. Give an escape. Give a moment they’ll remember.
Cinematic Destinies is a heartwarming contemporary romance following the children of legendary Hollywood couple Finn and Ella Forrester as they search for love in the shadow of their parents’ iconic fairy-tale marriage. Betty throws herself into her medical residency to avoid emotions, Albert struggles to find his identity after college, and Georgia—cast in a dazzling film in Iceland—finds sparks with her costar that echo her parents’ storied romance. In this sweeping conclusion to The Location Shoot and After the Red Carpet, the Forresters discover how love, family, and destiny intertwine on and off the screen.
Celebrate the bold stories of 50 women who helped shape Microsoft’s trillion-dollar transformation across AI, cloud, gaming, and beyond. Archived in the Microsoft Archives and endorsed by Microsoft and Microsoft Alumni Network, OPULIS is a powerful collector’s quality coffee table book created by Women in Cloud. Every OPULIS book purchase fuels real-world change. Through our unique Books to Scholarships model, every 10 copies of OPULIS purchased funds 1 full scholarship, delivering next-generation AI skills to underrepresented talent worldwide with a goal of igniting 1,000 AI careers by 2030.
Neurodesign: The Art and Science of Harmonious Living by Dr. Rachel Lynn Melvald reveals how psychology, design, and neuroscience intersect to create spaces that heal, connect, and inspire. Through practical tools and powerful principles, this groundbreaking guide shows how your home can reduce stress, improve relationships, and nurture personal growth. More than a design book, it’s a roadmap to wellness—helping you transform your living space into a reflection of who you are becoming.
It’s 1955. David stands on the courthouse steps in Cleveland, buttoning his overcoat, when his gaze catches the martial stride of a passerby. He recoils. It’s Dr. Gerhardt Adler, a brutal ex-S.S. Major who David sent to Nuremburg shackled in the back of a U.S. Army Jeep. Determined to discover what that war criminal is doing in the U.S., David reverts to old habits he mastered in the Office of Strategic Services and pursues the Nazi. Feeling cheated by his role during the war, safe behind Allied lines, he sees another chance to be a hero. But how much will it cost? Chasing the American Dream captures David’s quest for justice against those who committed crimes against humanity during World War II. To his horror, it transforms into a fight with the U.S. government who threatens his own American dream.
The Nest is a breezy present-day cozy mystery featuring Herman and Teddie, a witty, affectionate pair of sixty-somethings with a secret: they’re married—but not to each other. When their landlord is found dead beneath their balcony, they set out to prove their innocence, uncovering a trail of suspects, shady neighbors, and a corporate cover-up. Their sleuthing leads to dangerous discoveries, forcing them to risk exposure of their own secret affair while convincing a skeptical detective of the real truth.
Capitalizing on Chaos by Rob Kalwarowsky is a powerful guide to leading yourself and your organization through today’s uncertainty, disruption, and rapid change. Drawing on his experience as an MIT alum, former-NCAA athlete, and executive coach, Kalwarowsky shows how the key to thriving in the age of AI and upheaval lies in mastering the “human operating system.” With practical insights and strategies, this book challenges leaders to look inward, embrace self-leadership, and transform chaos into clarity, performance, and growth.
The Constitution Kids follows three fifteen-year-old friends—Alex, Kali, and Roman—whose summer takes an unexpected turn when a protest over banned books sparks their curiosity about the U.S. Constitution. Their search for answers leads them to a magical book that transports them through time and space to meet historical figures like Ben Franklin, Alice Paul, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With humor, adventure, and insight, this story brings the Constitution to life in a way that’s engaging and fun for readers of all ages.
Amanda Hopkins was born to fly. Her family called her a flight risk long before she took to the skies, earning her wings at just fifteen with a crop duster and a big dream. But no one could have predicted she’d trade her captain’s hat for a flight attendant uniform—and an entirely different kind of turbulence. After an evening in Rome, she finds herself thrust into an undercover mission. Her cover? A glamorous gig serving drinks to the rich and powerful, but it quickly takes a dark turn when Amanda realizes she’s entered the shadowy world of international espionage. Amanda’s target is an emerging tech mogul with whom she’s determined not to fall in love, all while tangled in the dangerous web of a covert organization threatening to expose the one secret that could destroy her.
The Soulful Abundance System® is a 6-step framework designed to help you grow a values-driven, six-figure (and beyond) business—without burnout, pressure, or sacrificing your integrity. Whether you're just starting or ready to scale, this book offers a soulful yet strategic roadmap to help you align your energy, simplify your offerings, and attract clients who are ready and excited to invest.
The Artist Academic is part memoir, part guidebook, offering an honest look at Patricia Leavy’s journey from academic researcher to public intellectual and bestselling novelist. With candor and insight, she shares the frustrations, turning points, and “messy gut checks” that shaped her path, while providing a roadmap for others seeking to bridge academia and the arts. Packed with insider tips on publishing, building a platform, overcoming challenges, and protecting creativity, this inspirational book shows readers how to find—and live—their true purpose.
With her reputation shattered, criminal defense attorney Jacqueline Stone faces the fight of her life. Once known for winning impossible cases, she loses everything when a mysterious car crash kills her husband and son, leaving her the sole survivor—and the firm’s scapegoat. Ready to walk away from the law, she’s pulled back when Ryan Mitchell, accused of murder, begs her to defend him. The evidence is damning, a key child witness is too traumatized to speak, and a cryptic photograph raises chilling questions. To save her career—and protect Ryan’s young son—Jacqueline must unravel a deadly web of lies before the real killer strikes again.
You can choose happiness daily, no matter what your circumstances are. Embark on a journey to find it through practices such as healing, self-love, a positive outlook, daily gratitude, making informed choices, and discovering your purpose. We may not be taught these subjects in school, but it is up to us to continue to teach ourselves with love and compassion. By doing things like writing thank you notes, journaling, getting out in nature, meditating, creating things we love, and more, we are offered many ideas to encourage a positive change within us. Each chapter's ending poem sparks a perfect summation of content as well as encouraging creativity. This book will take you on the quest to find and choose your best possible plan for lifelong happiness.
Proof of Heaven is astonishing—a moving, inspiring, and wise first novel that explores beautifully the meaning of family, faith, and love. It’s time to return to this classic story of a mother’s unshakable belief, a child’s bravery, and a doctor’s dedication to healing, this is extraordinarily compelling contemporary fiction certain to appeal to fans of the acclaimed works of Alice McDermott, Mary Karr, Ann Lamott, and Jodi Picoult; to readers who made the inspirational novel The Shack a phenomenal success; and to all of us with questions of life, death, God, and the afterlife at the forefront of our minds.
Set more than 6,000 years ago, She Who Rides Horses: A Saga of the Ancient Steppe (Book One) begins the story of Naya, the first person to ride a horse. Daughter of a clan chief, bolder than the other girls but shunned by the boys because of her unusual appearance, Naya wanders alone through the vast grasslands where her people herd cattle and hunt wild horses for their meat. But Naya dreams of creating a different kind of relationship with the magnificent creatures. One day, she discovers a filly with a chestnut coat as uncommon as her own head of red hair. With time running out before she is called to assume the responsibilities of adulthood, Naya embarks on a quest to gallop with the filly across the boundless steppe. Unwittingly, she sets in motion forces and events that will change forever the future of humans and horses alike.
Trauma may feel like stuffing everything into a closet until the door bursts open, but healing is possible—messy, imperfect, and always worth it. With real strategies, gentle encouragement, and reminders that progress has no deadline, this book empowers you to face your past without being defined by it. You are the author of your next chapter, and within you is the strength to rebuild, grow, and create the life you deserve.
Take a trip around the world through the eyes of Amy in this global children's book inspired by a true story. This 20th anniversary edition provides a Read with the Author experience for children of all ages. Come along with Amy on her wonderful journey to all seven continents on earth. Read about the desert in Asia, the rainforest and jungles of Africa, the mountains in South America, and the cities of Europe. Feel the bitter cold of Antarctica, go on a safari, and meet people around the world who speak different languages. Traveling to brand new places is one of the most exciting ways to learn, and this is a trip you'll never forget! This updated edition has standards-based curriculum support and lesson plans.
The star to the New York Rockefeller Christmas Tree is missing. Visitors come from all over the world to see the tree, and without the star, it will not be the same. Join two French mice, Azura and Afrodille, as they map out a plan in New York City to search for the missing star. Along with Madame Bella, the two mice make stops at Times Square, The Statue of Liberty, Central Park, and the Empire State Building in search of clues to find the missing star. The traveling companions even enlist the help of Frankie, a cool subway rat, and his rat pack, to help in the search. Enjoy a holiday adventure in "The Big Apple" that celebrates Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's Eve.
Blessings are everywhere—often closer than we realize. In Blessings Abound, Katherine Scherer and Eileen Bodoh become gentle guides, helping readers notice, honor, and expand the gifts already present in their lives. Drawing wisdom from spiritual traditions, Native American teachings, the Bible, and voices like Wordsworth, Thoreau, Whitman, and Tagore, they invite us to connect with our inner spirit and personal divinity. Through reflections on love, nature, music, and everyday moments, this book reveals that even challenges can hold unexpected grace. With each passage, gratitude grows, perspective shifts, and the extraordinary shines through the ordinary. Blessings Abound helps you see—and feel—the abundance
