Threads of Glamour: Naeem Khan’s Timeless Legacy of Heritage and Haute Couture

Today, Khan’s designs are not only celebrated for their beauty but also their sense of place in the world of luxury fashion, honoring both his heritage and his experience in the American fashion industry. His commitment to independent craftsmanship and his dedication to preserving the art of high fashion have solidified his legacy as one of the few designers who seamlessly bridges traditional artisanship with contemporary glamour.

Khan speaks to Resident Magazine about the inspirations behind his work, his experience dressing royalty and First Ladies, and the challenges and triumphs of building an independent fashion brand.