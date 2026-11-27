Julian Buckner: Exactly. Distribution in that industry is really broken. You have expensive brick-and-mortar, and then you have e-commerce, where you realize Google and Meta charge just as much money as commercial landlords do. What I realized was there's a third distribution channel: using residential real estate at the point of sale. We are getting paid to come in, and merchandise residential real estate, and then a real estate agent brings in the most highly qualified, high-intent buyer for furniture and interior design and walks them around a showroom of our product.