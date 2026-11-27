At a Glance
The home goods and services industry is undergoing a massive shift and is estimated to be valued at nearly a trillion dollars. Bypassing traditional brick-and-mortar stores and crowded e-commerce platforms, Vesta Home has engineered a third distribution channel: using ultra-luxury real estate as shoppable showrooms.
By vertically integrating high-end staging with bespoke custom furniture and full-service interior design, Vesta Home is capturing high-net-worth buyers at the exact moment they are ready to spend, redefining the modern real estate transaction.
Julian Buckner is the CEO and founder of Vesta Home. After starting his career in management consulting at McKinsey in Los Angeles, Buckner moved into entrepreneurship, eventually joining an early-stage software startup serving the architecture and design industry. It was there he recognized a glaring inefficiency in the nascent, highly fragmented home staging industry. Without a background in furniture or real estate, Buckner’s outsider perspective allowed him to identify a massive opportunity in how luxury home goods are distributed, leading to the creation of Vesta Home in 2018. He is currently based in Miami, Florida.
Founded in 2018, Vesta Home operates across major luxury markets including Southern California, New York, South Florida, San Francisco, Montecito, The Hamptons, and Philadelphia. Far more than a traditional staging company, Vesta is a vertically integrated luxury design and manufacturing firm. By bringing in top-tier talent, including Michael Brown, former head of Restoration Hardware's interior design business as Chief Creative Officer, Vesta designs and manufactures its own bespoke furniture.
Their model serves two distinct clients: the home seller (often developers or real estate agents) who utilizes Vesta to increase property value and reduce time on market, and the new homebuyer, who can purchase the home’s staging lock, stock, and barrel, or hire Vesta’s interior design team for custom renovations.
The home buying process is actually the single most important moment in the consumer life cycle, bar none.
Julian Buckner
Mark Derho: Let’s start at the beginning. You didn't come from a background in furniture or real estate. What was the "aha" moment that led you to create Vesta Home?
Julian Buckner: I started the company in 2018. After college, I worked at McKinsey doing management consulting, but I knew I wanted to do something more entrepreneurial. I joined an early-stage startup building a software product for the architecture and design world. Some of our customers were staging companies, and when I looked into it, I realized two things. First, these staging companies were creating tens of billions of dollars of value for real estate by helping it sell faster and for more money. Second, the industry was super fragmented and unprofessionalized. It was basically a bunch of hobbyists running around with furniture.
But the real reason I started the company was an epiphany I had around distribution. The home goods and services industry is a trillion-dollar-a-year market. All of that money gets spent at a super discrete moment in time: right after someone buys a home. The home buying process is actually the single most important moment in the consumer life cycle, bar none. You’re making this massive life change, and everything else seems cheap in comparison to purchasing a home.
Mark Derho: So you saw a way to capture that specific moment in the consumer lifecycle?
Julian Buckner: Exactly. Distribution in that industry is really broken. You have expensive brick-and-mortar, and then you have e-commerce, where you realize Google and Meta charge just as much money as commercial landlords do. What I realized was there's a third distribution channel: using residential real estate at the point of sale. We are getting paid to come in, and merchandise residential real estate, and then a real estate agent brings in the most highly qualified, high-intent buyer for furniture and interior design and walks them around a showroom of our product.
Mark Derho: Let’s walk through it from the buyer's perspective. I’m a high-net-worth individual looking for a home in Florida. I walk into a property that you’ve decked out. I'm assuming that furniture isn't just props; you'll sell it to them right there?
Julian Buckner: Yes, and you'd be surprised at how often that happens. About 10 to 15% of our sales are full or close to full home sales. People walk in; sometimes it's a second, third, or fourth home for them, and they say, "We’ll take the whole thing, lock, stock, and barrel. We just want to walk in here with our toothbrush and have it done."
Lots of other buyers will come in and say, "We love the master bedroom and the living room, but we want to change the guest rooms." For that, we have a whole interior design segment of the business that is totally separate from staging. We are one of the largest residential interior design firms in the country.
Mark Derho: That handles the buyer's side beautifully. What about the seller's side? Do you have hard numbers on how much your staging actually moves the needle on a property?
Julian Buckner: It truly creates tens of billions of dollars of value a year. We are increasing purchase prices by 4 to 6%, and substantially reducing time on market by about 30%. Think about a developer with a $30 million construction loan; they are spending a few hundred thousand dollars a month in carry costs. The highest ROI thing you can do to sell a home is stage it.
Mark Derho: I appreciate the way you’re looking at the entire lifecycle of the luxury real estate transaction. You’ve given yourself a lot of ways to service the customer on both sides of the deal.
Julian Buckner: The ultimate luxury right now is convenience. The luxury consumer cares about quality; they care about the experience, and they demand convenience. That defines the modern ultra-luxury consumer. The alternative used to be spending 18 months working with an interior designer. A lot of people want quality; they want value, but they want it now. Really, what we’ve done is reinvent the model around how to provide ultra-high-end lifestyle services to customers.
By bridging the gap between luxury real estate staging and bespoke retail, Vesta Home has successfully turned high-end properties into immersive, shoppable experiences. Buckner’s approach proves that in the modern luxury market, a beautifully designed product is only half the equation; delivering it seamlessly at the exact moment of peak consumer intent is what truly defines the future of the industry.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.