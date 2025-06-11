Emily Blunt Hosts 19th Annual American Institute for Stuttering Gala in New York City
A Star-Backed Evening with a Deeper Mission
On June 10, 2025, the American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) brought its mission center stage at the 19th Annual Gala, held at the storied 583 Park Avenue in Manhattan. Hosted by acclaimed actor and longtime AIS board member Emily Blunt, the evening blended star power with personal storytelling, advocacy, and the profound message behind this year’s theme: Just Listen.
Since its founding in 1998, AIS has empowered thousands of individuals who stutter through expert speech therapy and community support. This annual event not only raises critical funds for the nonprofit’s life-changing programs but also offers a national platform to amplify the conversation around stuttering—an often misunderstood and deeply personal communication disorder.
Honoring Advocacy, Impact, and Courage
The gala honored two individuals whose leadership and advocacy have had a meaningful impact in the stuttering community.
Shawn Fagan, Chief Legal Officer of global financial powerhouse Citadel, was recognized for his professional excellence and philanthropic dedication. Responsible for overseeing Citadel’s global legal, compliance, and regulatory functions, Fagan’s commitment to supporting equitable and inclusive initiatives was celebrated throughout the evening.
Also honored was Michael Anthony Kidd-Gilchrist, a former NBA forward turned outspoken advocate for stuttering awareness. Kidd-Gilchrist has used his platform to shed light on the emotional complexities of stuttering, particularly for young athletes and students navigating communication challenges in high-performance environments. His advocacy has inspired a broader conversation about vulnerability, representation, and resilience.
Powerful Testimonies and Personal Stories
The gala’s title, Just Listen, shaped the evening’s tone—underscoring the importance of giving space and dignity to those who stutter. Guests were moved by heartfelt speeches from AIS beneficiaries who shared how therapy, support, and self-acceptance have transformed their lives. These moments underscored the night’s purpose: to elevate human connection through empathy, patience, and empowerment.
Emily Blunt, who has spoken publicly about her own experience with stuttering, brought warmth and authenticity to the event as host. Her ongoing work with AIS as a board member continues to break down stigma and reinforce that stuttering is not something to overcome, but something to understand.
A Night of Philanthropy and Community
Attendees included NFL players from the New York Giants—Joshua Ezeudu, Tomon Fox, John Michael Schmitz, and Bryan Hudson—along with Survivor Season 48’s Mitch Guerra, AIS board members, and influential figures from the legal, medical, and media worlds. Together, they gathered not just to support the cause financially, but to show up for a community often overlooked in mainstream narratives.
Held at 583 Park Avenue, a classic New York venue known for hosting some of the city’s most important philanthropic events, the gala offered an elegant setting that matched the emotional weight of the evening.
About the American Institute for Stuttering
The American Institute for Stuttering is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized stuttering therapy to children and adults. With scholarship programs that ensure accessibility, AIS works closely with clients to reduce the physical and emotional blocks that can accompany stuttering. The organization blends clinical excellence with a client-first philosophy, offering not just speech therapy, but a path toward self-confidence and authentic expression.
As the evening drew to a close, the message was unmistakable: supporting people who stutter begins with listening—with real presence, compassion, and care. And in a room filled with open hearts and generous hands, AIS moved one step closer to that goal.