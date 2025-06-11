Literacy Partners’ 2025 Gala Celebrates the Power of the Written Word and Raises $1.18M for National Literacy Programs
A Night of Purpose on the New York Waterfront
On June 10, 2025, Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers welcomed an illustrious crowd for Literacy Partners’ annual Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner. Framed by waterfront views and literary prestige, the evening celebrated the transformative power of education—and raised an impressive $1,180,000 to support adult literacy programs nationwide.
The gala gathered New York’s cultural and civic leaders to spotlight a mission rooted in empowerment. Proceeds support Literacy Partners’ programs across 30 states and Puerto Rico, with a focus on high-need areas including New York City, San Diego, Philadelphia, and Nevada.
Honoring Voices That Shape Culture and Thought
This year’s honorees embodied the spirit of literacy as a force for justice, equity, and access.
Erroll McDonald, Executive Editor and Vice President at Alfred A. Knopf, has spent decades championing groundbreaking authors and diversifying the literary canon.
Cynthia McFadden, acclaimed journalist and correspondent, was recognized for fearless reporting and elevating stories that often go untold.
Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and science educator, has brought scientific literacy into the mainstream with clarity and charisma.
Bob Woodward, one of America’s most trusted investigative journalists, was honored for a storied career rooted in truth and accountability.
Each honoree was introduced with poignant tributes and heartfelt student testimonials that underscored the real-life impact of Literacy Partners’ work.
Oprah Winfrey’s Powerful Appearance
In a surprise moment, Oprah Winfrey took the stage as a special guest and presenter, lending her voice to the cause. Her message was clear: literacy is not just a skill—it is a human right and a pathway to opportunity. Winfrey’s participation deepened the emotional resonance of the night and reinforced the evening’s central message.
The gala also paid homage to the late novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford, whose life and literary contributions were celebrated with warmth and reverence.
A Gathering of Influential Supporters
The guest list reflected the cultural reach of Literacy Partners. Attendees included Ronan Farrow, Lesley Stahl, Carl Bernstein, Jean Shafiroff, Courtney E.K. Lewis, Jonathan Karp (CEO, Simon & Schuster), Jon Yaged (CEO, Macmillan), Joni Evans, and Elizabeth T. Peabody, among others. Their presence marked a collective investment in literacy as a foundation for generational change.
Advancing Literacy, Two Generations at a Time
Since its founding in 1973, Literacy Partners has evolved from a local tutoring initiative into a national force for educational equity. Using a two-generation model, the organization supports adults—especially parents and caregivers—while building foundational literacy for the children in their care.
Through a combination of context-based learning, creative digital tools, and strategic partnerships, Literacy Partners is closing the literacy gap in underserved communities. The organization now reaches families in 30 states, tailoring its programs to the cultural and economic realities of each region.
“Our honorees exemplify the values at the heart of our mission—resilience, courage, and a belief in the power of education to unlock opportunity.”
Asaf Bar-Tura, CEO of Literacy Partners
Turning the Page on Possibility
As guests departed Pier Sixty, the air was filled with more than admiration—it carried momentum. With over $1 million raised and a renewed spotlight on the value of literacy, Literacy Partners is poised to reach more learners, support more families, and rewrite the story of access in America.