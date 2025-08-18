Northwell Health’s Summer Hamptons Evening Raises $1.25 Million for Women’s Health
On a summer evening in Water Mill, more than 300 guests gathered for the seventh annual Summer Hamptons Evening, an elegant fundraiser that generated $1.25 million in support of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and the communities served by Northwell Health. Since its inception, the event has raised over $6 million, reinforcing its place as a cornerstone of philanthropic giving in the Hamptons social season.
A Setting for Impact
Hosted at the residence of Victoria Moran-Furman, the evening was co-chaired by Moran-Furman alongside Iris and Saul Katz—the benefactors behind the Katz Institute—Eric Moran, and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events. Media personality Rosanna Scotto emceed the program, guiding guests through a night that combined social elegance with a profound commitment to advancing women’s healthcare.
The Katz Institute’s Vision and Reach
The Katz Institute for Women’s Health stands apart as the only dedicated network of more than 1,000 experts specifically trained to address the unique healthcare needs of women at every stage of life. Its mission, shaped by the Katzes’ vision, is to ensure every woman has access to individualized, best-in-class care and resources.
During the event, guests heard from Northwell physician leaders shaping the future of women’s healthcare:
Stacey E. Rosen, MD, FAHA, Executive Director of the Katz Institute, Senior Vice President for Women’s Health at Northwell, and the Partners Council Professor of Women’s Health at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Dr. Rosen, who began her tenure in July as President of the American Heart Association, underscored the organization’s dedication to comprehensive, personalized care. “We are so grateful for donors whose generosity helps us improve and expand this care so that all women in our communities – from Montauk to Manhattan and beyond – can live longer, healthier lives,” she said.
Jill Kalman, MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, and Deputy Physician-in-Chief of Northwell, and Professor of Cardiology at the Zucker School of Medicine.
Daniel J. Baker, MD, Senior Vice President for Northwell and President of Lenox Hill Hospital.
Philanthropy in Action
The night’s success was made possible through the leadership of its hosts and the support of key sponsors, including Michael Fisch, Iris and Michael Smith, Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., Margaret M. Crotty and Rory Riggs, Michelle and Robert Fox, Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, Alicia and Frank Grande and Grande Cosmetics, Alyssa and Todd Katz, Dayle and Michael Katz, Bob and Karen Kelly, The Lipsay Family Charitable Foundation, Adita and Marcus Mordachini, Lisa and Mark Murphy, Cori and Kenny Orr, Ruth and Michael Slade, and Stacy Sklar Wofsy and Evan Wofsy.
Northwell’s Broader Mission
As the largest not-for-profit health system in the Northeast, Northwell serves over three million people annually through its 28 hospitals, 1,000 outpatient facilities, and a network of more than 20,000 physicians and 22,000 nurses. With over 104,000 employees, Northwell is also New York State’s largest private employer, delivering care across Long Island, the Hudson Valley, western Connecticut, and beyond. Its work spans clinical innovation, groundbreaking research at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, and the education of future healthcare leaders through the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.
