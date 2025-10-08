The New York Women’s Foundation Honors Brooklyn’s Changemakers at Its 2025 Neighborhood Dinner
Powering Forward, Together
On October 9, the New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) will host its annual Neighborhood Dinner at Industry City in Brooklyn, celebrating women whose leadership continues to redefine the meaning of community transformation. Now in its 31st year, the event remains one of the city’s most anticipated philanthropic gatherings—an evening that merges social impact, storytelling, and solidarity under this year’s theme: “Powering Forward, Together.”
Since its founding in 1994, the Neighborhood Dinner has honored local visionaries who embody the Foundation’s mission to advance gender, racial, and economic justice across New York City. This year’s honorees reflect Brooklyn’s creative spirit and commitment to equity, showcasing the many ways women are reshaping public life and empowering those around them.
Honoring Women Leading Change
The Neighborhood Leadership Awards will recognize two women whose work bridges creativity, community, and social justice.
Linda Goode Bryant, a pioneering artist, educator, and activist, is being honored for a career that has transformed both the art world and the food justice movement. As the founder of Just Above Midtown—the first gallery in Manhattan dedicated to African American artists—and the visionary behind Project EATS, a network of urban farms across New York, Bryant’s work embodies the link between creativity and community empowerment.
Joining her is Lorena Kourousias, Executive Director of Mixteca Organization, whose trauma-informed approach to advocacy supports immigrant and Latinx families in Brooklyn and beyond. Shaped by her own migration journey from Mexico, Kourousias has built Mixteca into a critical resource for social services, mental health, and empowerment programs for immigrant communities.
The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award will honor Luisa Navarro, journalist and founder of Mexico In My Pocket, a lifestyle brand and digital platform that celebrates Mexican culture through design, storytelling, and heritage. Navarro’s work reclaims and reimagines Mexican identity in mainstream media while uplifting artisans and creators across the diaspora.
Two Lifetime Achievement Awards will also be presented. Stacey Cumberbatch, a veteran of New York City’s public and nonprofit sectors, will be recognized for over three decades of leadership spanning government and philanthropy—from serving as Commissioner of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services to leading grant-making at the Open Society Institute and the Joyce Mertz-Gilmore Foundation.
Brennan Gang, Vice President of Programs & Operations at the Korean American Community Foundation, is being honored for her strategic leadership of a $3 million grant portfolio and the creation of a national network of Korean American nonprofit leaders. Gang’s work reflects a lifelong dedication to equity and capacity-building within immigrant communities.
Building on a Legacy of Community Investment
“Our honorees show us that powerful change begins in neighborhoods like Brooklyn, led by women who understand their communities and act with vision and care. When we listen to and invest in these leaders, we’re not just supporting local progress — we’re fueling ideas that can shape the future far beyond the borough.”
Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation
The Neighborhood Dinner is not only a celebration but a catalyst for tangible change. In 2024 alone, the Foundation invested over $9.7 million in 139 community partners, many of which leveraged that support to unlock an additional $40 million in funding. Collectively, these efforts reached more than 500,000 New Yorkers, advancing initiatives in leadership development, immigrant justice, and economic opportunity.
A Tradition Rooted in Purpose
Held at Industry City’s Room Five-Two-A, this year’s event invites guests to participate in a tradition that has, for more than three decades, channeled philanthropic energy directly into the hands of grassroots leaders. The dinner unites donors, advocates, and changemakers around a shared belief: that sustainable progress is built from the ground up.
Founded in 1987, the New York Women’s Foundation is one of the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world. To date, it has awarded more than $139 million to over 500 organizations, cementing its place as a leading force for gender and racial equity.
Event Details
When: Thursday, October 9, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Where: Industry City (Room Five-Two-A), 33 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates are available at nywf.org/ND2025.
The Neighborhood Dinner stands as a testament to New York’s collective spirit—one where women lead, communities thrive, and local action sparks citywide change.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.