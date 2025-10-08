Thomas J. Henry Receives Breakie Legacy Award for Transformative Philanthropy
Celebrating a Legacy of Giving
On September 19, Thomas J. Henry—renowned attorney, entrepreneur, and philanthropist—was honored with the Breakie Legacy Award at the annual Aces Wild Casino Night, an event hosted by TEXAS YES in recognition of leaders who embody the organization’s mission to uplift and empower underserved communities through education.
Presented annually, the Breakie Legacy Award honors individuals whose lifelong commitment to service mirrors the values of the Breakie family, co-founders of TEXAS YES and long-standing champions of educational access across Texas. Henry’s dedication to supporting children’s education and community development made him a natural choice for this year’s honor.
“It’s an incredible honor to receive the Breakie Legacy Award. Supporting education and lifting up communities is not just a passion, it is a responsibility.”
Thomas J. Henry, Founder of Thomas J. Henry Law
A Champion for Texas Youth
For decades, Thomas J. Henry has been a steadfast advocate for children’s education, directing both resources and personal involvement toward initiatives that foster opportunity and long-term growth. His partnership with TEXAS YES has helped thousands of students across the state gain access to essential school supplies, enrichment programs, and academic tools designed to nurture their potential.
Through his philanthropic leadership, Henry has helped TEXAS YES expand its reach—supporting schools and communities that often face limited access to funding and educational resources. His commitment extends beyond financial support; it reflects a belief that education serves as the foundation for breaking cycles of poverty and creating lasting change.
An Impact That Extends Beyond the Classroom
While education remains central to his philanthropic focus, Thomas J. Henry’s community impact reaches far beyond the classroom. His efforts span initiatives that strengthen families, support youth empowerment, and invest in the future of Texas communities. Through local partnerships, nonprofit engagement, and the establishment of his own philanthropy center, Henry continues to drive programs that create meaningful social and economic progress.
As one of Texas’s most recognized attorneys, Henry has leveraged his success to give back in ways that foster resilience and unity throughout the state. His leadership exemplifies how private success can translate into public good, inspiring others in business and law to follow suit.
About Thomas J. Henry
A Corpus Christi native, Thomas J. Henry built one of Texas’s largest and most successful personal injury law firms—Thomas J. Henry Law—representing clients in high-profile cases nationwide. His firm specializes in mass tort, product liability, child injury, and whistleblower protection cases and is known for securing substantial verdicts and settlements across the country.
Beyond the courtroom, Henry’s influence continues through philanthropy, where he remains deeply invested in improving education and community life throughout the Coastal Bend region and beyond. His dedication to both advocacy and generosity has made him one of Texas’s most respected figures in both law and social impact.
About TEXAS YES
TEXAS YES is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting underserved students through education-focused programs, including school supply drives, enrichment initiatives, and community outreach efforts. Since its inception, TEXAS YES has provided thousands of students with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed academically and beyond.
Through his leadership, advocacy, and philanthropy, Thomas J. Henry continues to demonstrate that lasting change begins with empowering the next generation—one student, one school, and one community at a time.
