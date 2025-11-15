Inter Grove Gallery Opens Beneath Miami’s Metrorail
Friends of The Underline, in partnership with Miami-Dade County, marked a major milestone on November 6 with the grand opening of Inter Grove Gallery. The launch unfolded as a lively community block party, drawing more than 250 guests for a day defined by music, public art and civic celebration. The new destination adds 150,000 square feet of open-air market and cultural programming to The Underline, enhancing four continuous miles of connected public space beneath the Metrorail.
A New Chapter for The Underline
Located along US1 between SW 24th Avenue and SW 27th Avenue, Inter Grove Gallery reflects The Underline’s continued momentum in transforming previously underutilized space into an evolving urban commons. The open-air market introduces shared seating, bocce ball courts and a fresh canvas for public art that invites creativity and reflection.
One of the first installations is “Milagros at the Temple of Abundance,” a privately funded 400-foot mural by artist Alex Arrechea. The work celebrates inspiration and nature with an expressive visual language that echoes the neighborhood’s energy.
Leaders Honor a Growing Legacy
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava underscored the project’s long-term vision during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“And so with each phase we're building our commitment to our transit system and we're building for not just today, but for tomorrow. As we continue to grow and evolve, we're going to invest in public spaces, create more places for people to get together and build community. This is a unique project. It's beautiful, it's vibrant, it's transformational.”
Daniella Levine Cava
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recognized the collaboration behind The Underline’s expansion, remarking:
“Government is often about people like the ones behind this microphone who care about the community, who love the community, and who work hard for the community. This would not have happened without Meg Daly, period.”
Francis Suarez
Additional remarks were shared by County Commissioners Eileen Higgins and Raquel Regalado, City of Miami Commissioner Ralph Rosado, FDOT, and Stacy Miller, CEO of the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works. The Underline Founder Meg Daly also addressed the crowd, reinforcing the mission guiding the project.
“Every new segment we open reflects Miami’s collective spirit, transforming overlooked spaces into opportunities for joy, health, and human connection.”
Meg Daly
A Community Celebration
The launch party highlighted the project’s community-first approach. A live DJ set, a robust local food lineup, and hands-on art programming created an easygoing weekend scene. Girls Make Beats provided the musical backdrop, while nearly 20 partnership stalls showcased artisans, nonprofit organizations and civic partners including Chapman Partnership, Big Brothers Big Sisters and FDOT.
Guests of all ages arrived on foot, bikes, Metrorail and cars, demonstrating the connective spirit behind the development. Babies in strollers, families with dogs, and longtime residents walked the stretch of The Underline to explore Miami’s evolving landscape of public space.
A Growing Cultural Ecosystem
Inter Grove Gallery continues the mission set forth by Friends of The Underline: to create meaningful spaces that honor community, mobility and creativity. With more than four miles now activated beneath the Metrorail, the project has become a defining model for how overlooked infrastructure can be reimagined into sites of cultural value.
The day’s celebration reinforced just how much Miami supports the vision. The free, open-to-all gathering was made possible by donations from supporters and partners, reflecting the pride shared across the community.
As Inter Grove Gallery comes to life, it strengthens The Underline’s role in shaping a more connected Miami. The city gains not only a new cultural hub, but another reminder that public space can serve as a catalyst for storytelling, local enterprise and shared joy.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.