Thomas J. Henry’s $1 Million Gift Marks a Defining Chapter for SER of Puerto Rico at 75
As SER of Puerto Rico celebrates 75 years of service, the organization enters its next chapter with renewed capacity and expanded reach. A $1 million philanthropic gift from attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry is helping strengthen the island’s access to highly specialized medical and rehabilitation care, supporting both children and adults at critical moments in their lives.
The contribution arrives at a meaningful moment for SER, whose mission has remained consistent since its founding in 1950. To provide comprehensive medical, therapeutic, educational, and rehabilitation services to individuals with physical disabilities, neurodevelopmental conditions, and autism spectrum disorders. Today, that mission is reinforced by resources that allow the organization to meet growing demand with deeper clinical expertise.
Expanding Specialized Medical Care Across Puerto Rico
Henry’s donation represents a significant investment in healthcare access across the island. The funds are being directed toward recruiting and retaining highly specialized physicians in fields where advanced training can have life-changing impact. These include fetal and neonatal neurology, adult neurology, neuroimmunology, physical medicine and sports rehabilitation, and pediatric rheumatology.
By strengthening these areas, SER is better positioned to deliver early intervention, complex neurological care, and long-term rehabilitation services that improve mobility, communication, and functional independence. As the only pediatric rehabilitation center in Puerto Rico, SER also plays a vital role in supporting adults with acquired conditions, extending its reach across generations.
Measurable Growth and Reduced Barriers to Care
The impact of expanded capacity is already reflected in the organization’s recent performance. Between November 2024 and October 2025, SER of Puerto Rico delivered 61,367 services, representing a 15.5 percent increase compared to the prior year. Medical evaluations rose to 5,599, a 26.8 percent increase, while therapeutic services reached 54,638, up 13.3 percent.
Access has also broadened in tangible ways. During the same period, SER admitted 562 new participants, expanding access to care by 32.6 percent. Therapy wait times were reduced by 30 percent, allowing families to receive services sooner, when intervention is often most effective.
These gains align closely with philanthropic investments such as Henry’s, which emphasize long-term outcomes rather than short-term visibility.
A Global Philanthropic Vision with Local Impact
Henry’s support of SER of Puerto Rico is part of a broader global philanthropic initiative focused on expanding access to specialized healthcare and strengthening communities worldwide. Coordinated through his philanthropic center in Corpus Christi, Texas, the initiative oversees strategic investments in medical, educational, and community-based organizations, with an emphasis on measurable and lasting impact.
In Puerto Rico, that vision translates into improved continuity of care and greater clinical depth within an organization that already serves as a cornerstone of the island’s healthcare ecosystem. With centers in San Juan, Ponce, and Ceiba, along with a robust community outreach program serving the entire island, SER continues to extend its reach while maintaining individualized care.
Seventy-Five Years, Strengthened for the Future
Founded in 1950, SER of Puerto Rico has spent decades responding to evolving medical needs while remaining rooted in service. As the organization marks its 75th anniversary, Henry’s contribution reinforces its ability to adapt and grow without losing sight of its purpose.
The expanded services supported by this gift are not abstract achievements. They are reflected in improved outcomes, earlier interventions, and a healthcare system better equipped to support families across Puerto Rico. At a milestone moment in SER’s history, the investment signals confidence in both the organization’s legacy and its future.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.