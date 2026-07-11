Style Saves Announces Its 16th Annual Back-to-School Event

Style Saves' 16th annual Back-to-School Event runs August 8-9 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
The event is recognized as one of the largest back-to-school giveaways in the country, providing school supplies, uniforms and backpacks to South Florida students.
This year's jungle-themed experience adds interactive activities and entertainment to the giveaway.
Style Saves has spent sixteen years turning a back-to-school supply drive into one of Miami's largest annual philanthropic events, and this year's edition leans further into making the giveaway feel like an experience rather than a distribution line.
The nonprofit's 16th annual event returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center on August 8 and 9, providing school supplies, uniforms, backpacks and other essentials to thousands of South Florida students and families. Style Saves has built the event into one of the largest back-to-school giveaways in the country, drawing community leaders, corporate partners and volunteers alongside the families it serves.
This year's programming reimagines the Convention Center as an immersive jungle-themed environment, with interactive activities, entertainment and light bites layered around the core giveaway. The format shift reflects a broader pattern among large-scale charitable events: pairing a functional need, in this case school readiness, with an experience families choose to attend rather than simply collect from.
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