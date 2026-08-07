Why Luxury Watches Remain the Ultimate Legacy Asset

Luxury watches have appreciated 125.1 percent over the past decade on the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, ahead of art, wine, coins, and colored diamonds.
Value concentrates in a narrow band of scarce references from established maisons and independent makers; most watches never appreciate at all.
Deloitte's 2025 study of the Swiss watch industry found 31 percent of buyers worldwide now shop pre-owned, making authentication and provenance decisive.
At the top of the market the binding constraint is access, not capital. Advisory relationships determine which collections mature into legacies.
The finest timepieces have outperformed every other passion asset of the past decade. The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index puts watches up 125.1 percent over ten years, ahead of art, wine, coins, and colored diamonds, and up 52.7 percent over the past five years against 21.4 percent for the index as a whole. For families thinking in generations rather than quarters, the appeal runs deeper than any chart. A great watch is portable, durable, and singular: a mechanical object that can cross borders in a jacket pocket, survive a century of daily wear, and carry its history with it. It may also represent a chapter of their life or a significant milestone.
Anyone who has spent years in the salons and back rooms of this market will add the caveat the headlines omit. Not all luxury timepieces are created equal. . The value concentrates in references where production is scarce and demand is permanent, and entry to that band is governed less by capital than by knowledge and access. That is the real subject of collecting in 2026: not whether the category holds value, but who can reach the pieces that do.
Scarcity at the top of the market is structural, not seasonal. Patek Philippe's Advanced Research Aquanaut Travel Time, reference 5650G, was limited to 500 pieces and introduced a compliant mechanism the house had never before exposed through an open dial. A timepiece that didn’t win the minds of clients when initially release but has since won the hearts and minds of Patek Philippe enthusiasts. Rolex's Everose gold Le Mans Daytona, the third chapter in its tribute to the centenary of the race, never appears in a display case; it moves through allocation and relationship. Even the Land-Dweller, the crown's first entirely new collection in more than a decade, built around the patented 5 Hz Dynapulse escapement, reached serious collectors through standing relationships before any waiting list formed.
The secondary market has deepened around that scarcity. Deloitte's 2025 study of the Swiss watch industry found that 31 percent of buyers worldwide intend to purchase pre-owned, a figure that rises to 40 percent among millennials. Buyers have also grown more disciplined, favoring rarity and verifiable quality over momentum. Deeper liquidity is good news for the collector who one day sells. It also raises the stakes on authentication, condition, and provenance, the three variables that can separate two outwardly identical watches by six figures.
The most compelling legacy pieces earn their place twice, first as mechanisms and again as objects of art. Krayon's Anywhere Arborea makes the case in fifteen examples. Its platinum case houses a complication that computes sunrise and sunset for any location on earth its owner chooses, and its dial reinterprets Henri Rousseau's The Virgin Forest at Sunset in hundreds of miniature hand-finished cells. It is a painting that keeps time, produced in a quantity smaller than a dinner party's guest list.
"Timepieces and art are often regarded as assets that not only represent the legacy of the owner but particular chapters of their life's journey," says James Ip, co-founder of SRK Haute Horlogerie. "However, while art remains art, timepieces can also become art. From precision to intricate decoration and immaculate finishing, some watches can often be regarded as artworks first and then a timepiece. Owning pieces from the prominent and established Maisons, or from names such as F.P. Journe, Rexhap Rexhepi, Philippe Dufour, or Krayon, all point to a collector who is creating a collection worthy of a legacy."
The names Ip cites are instructive. F.P. Journe and Philippe Dufour produce annual quantities measured in the hundreds and the single digits respectively, and their work now anchors the most serious contemporary collections. Grand complications from the established houses hold the same ground. Patek Philippe's reference 5531R, the first minute repeater that strikes local time wherever its owner lands, pairs a cloisonne enamel dial with a complication produced in vanishingly small numbers each year.
The paradox of the modern market is that capital is its least scarce resource. Being a billionaire does not grant access. The references most likely to appreciate rarely reach an open shelf; they are placed. The meaningful divide among collectors today is not budget but standing, the relationships that put a piece in front of you before it surfaces anywhere public.
This is the tier of the market where the advisory firm has replaced the retail counter as the true point of entry. SRK Haute Horlogerie has spent more than twenty years at the intersection of haute horlogerie and alternative investments, and its ethos, relationships rather than transactions, describes how the top of the market actually functions. The firm builds collections in partnership with its clients rather than selling to them, sources pieces that have made or will make history, and maintains a community of collectors across the globe who gather throughout the year to share new work and mark one another's acquisitions.
“Time has a way of rewarding those who’ve earned it. We simply make sure it finds its way to your wrist.”
– James Ip, co-founder of SRK Haute Horlogerie.
A collection meant to outlast its owner is not assembled by chasing an index. The advisors who do this well begin somewhere else entirely: with the owner's personality, lifestyle, and emotional connection to each piece. A watch bought only for its projected return is an inventory position. A watch chosen with knowledge and worn through the moments that matter becomes part of a family's record of itself, which is precisely what makes it worth passing on.
The practical work of legacy is unglamorous and decisive. Provenance files, service records, original boxes and papers, protect value across decades and make an eventual transfer, whether to an heir or an auction room, a matter of course rather than crisis. This, too, is where guidance earns its keep. The cost of a misjudged acquisition is measured in both money and provenance.
Watches move through generations the way little else does, worn daily, carried across borders, handed over at the moments families remember. The collectors who understand this are doing more than acquiring timepieces. They are deciding what their judgment and taste will look like fifty years from now, and placing that verdict, quite literally, in the next generation's hands.
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