Why Luxury Watches Remain the Ultimate Legacy Asset

The finest timepieces have outperformed every other passion asset of the past decade. The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index puts watches up 125.1 percent over ten years, ahead of art, wine, coins, and colored diamonds, and up 52.7 percent over the past five years against 21.4 percent for the index as a whole. For families thinking in generations rather than quarters, the appeal runs deeper than any chart. A great watch is portable, durable, and singular: a mechanical object that can cross borders in a jacket pocket, survive a century of daily wear, and carry its history with it. It may also represent a chapter of their life or a significant milestone.

Anyone who has spent years in the salons and back rooms of this market will add the caveat the headlines omit. Not all luxury timepieces are created equal. . The value concentrates in references where production is scarce and demand is permanent, and entry to that band is governed less by capital than by knowledge and access. That is the real subject of collecting in 2026: not whether the category holds value, but who can reach the pieces that do.