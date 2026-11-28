At a Glance
Thomas J. Henry is helping provide 6,011,180 meals through the 2026 Feast of Texas, working with five food banks in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio regions.
This is the initiative's third year and largest total, after more than 3.5 million meals in 2024 and 3.5 million in 2025.
Gifts to the San Antonio Food Bank are matched dollar for dollar through November 30, and Thomas J. Henry is a Triple Match Partner of the Central Texas Food Bank.
In 2026 the firm directs its holiday giving entirely through Feast of Texas, in place of its Corpus Christi turkey giveaway.
Thomas J. Henry is helping provide 6,011,180 meals through the 2026 Feast of Texas. Working with five Texas food banks, the third annual statewide initiative supports children, families and seniors across the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio regions this holiday season.
Through holiday food distributions, food purchases and community matching campaigns, Feast of Texas helps families get nutritious food and share a holiday meal. The initiative pairs Thomas J. Henry's support with food bank partners that work directly with their communities on local needs.
According to 2025 US Census figures cited by the organizers, the five regions have a combined population of about 22.25 million. The initiative aimed to put a holiday meal on more than one in four dining tables this Thanksgiving.
Thomas J. Henry's holiday food giving began more than 30 years ago with a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Corpus Christi, where the firm was founded. Over the years, the giveaway added pickup sites in Alice, San Diego and Freer, reached more than 350,000 people across South Texas and became one of the largest Thanksgiving charity events in the nation.
In 2024, that tradition grew into Feast of Texas, a statewide partnership with food banks that provided more than 3.5 million meals across 92 counties in its first year. In 2025, the program again provided 3.5 million meals.
In 2026, the firm is directing its holiday giving entirely through Feast of Texas in place of the traditional Corpus Christi turkey giveaway. The change lets the program reach more families. This year's total of more than 6 million meals is the largest yet.
"We are not ending our tradition of giving, but expanding it to reach more families, in more communities, than ever before," said Thomas J. Henry.
The Coastal Bend Food Bank holds free drive-up holiday distributions at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd., Robstown, TX 78380, at U.S. 77 and Texas 44. Families stay in their vehicles while volunteers load food into the trunk.
Thanksgiving: Tuesday, November 24, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Christmas: Tuesday, December 8, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
A third distribution is confirmed, with the date to be announced by the Coastal Bend Food Bank.
For updates, call the Coastal Bend Food Bank at (361) 887-6291.
Outside the Robstown events, most food bank holiday help goes out through local partner pantries, churches and mobile distributions. Families in any region can use their local food bank's food finder or phone line below to find the nearest location and current hours. Pantries may ask about household size and income.
Coastal Bend Food Bank, Corpus Christi. 1,011,180 meals, including holiday food boxes. Call (361) 887-6291 with your ZIP code for the nearest pantry.
San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio. 3.5 million meals once the November match is met. Gifts are matched 1:1 through November 30. Call 210-337-3663.
Central Texas Food Bank, Austin. 750,000 meals, including 12,300 Thanksgiving turkeys. Find food | Volunteer | Donate through the Holiday Triple Match.
North Texas Food Bank, Dallas. 450,000 meals.
Houston Food Bank, Houston. 300,000 meals across 18 counties. Call 713-223-3700.
Give money and double or triple it. Feast of Texas is designed to inspire others to give. In San Antonio, Thomas J. Henry will match every donation to the San Antonio Food Bank dollar for dollar through November 30. With the match, every $1 helps provide 14 meals and moves the campaign closer to its full 3.5 million meals. In Central Texas, Thomas J. Henry is a Triple Match Partner, so holiday gifts to the Central Texas Food Bank go further during the giving season.
Give your time. Holiday distributions depend on volunteers. For the November 24 Robstown distribution, expected to serve about 1,500 families, the Coastal Bend Food Bank sought about 110 volunteers for registration, traffic direction and loading food into cars. Volunteers must be at least 16, wear closed-toe shoes and be able to lift up to 20 pounds, and each registers individually through the food bank's volunteer page. All five food banks list volunteer opportunities at the links above.
Give food. Families, schools, workplaces and churches can host a food drive or drop off nonperishable items. Each food bank lists current needs and drop-off information on its website.
Through the 2026 Feast of Texas, Thomas J. Henry is helping its food bank partners bring nourishment and community support to Texas families during the holidays.
Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, founded in 1993, is a personal injury firm whose philanthropy program supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animal welfare and the arts. For more information, visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.
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