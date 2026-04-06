Best Things to Do in London in April 2026

There are few cities that wear spring as beautifully as London. In April, the parks turn impossibly green, cherry blossoms drift throughout London, and more than 100,000 tulips burst into bloom at Hampton Court Palace. Long afternoons invite you to wander beneath the painted arcades of Leadenhall Market, settle into a seat in the West End, or spend an evening listening to music by candlelight in a centuries-old church.
Where: Hampton Court Palace
When: April 3–26, 2026
Each spring, the gardens of Hampton Court Palace are transformed into one of the most beautiful sights in London. More than 100,000 tulips fill the palace grounds, spilling through Tudor courtyards, formal gardens, and along pathways once walked by Henry VIII. There are floating bowls of tulips in the Great Fountain, rare historic varieties in the Lower Orangery, and entire borders washed in shades of crimson, apricot, ivory, and deep purple.
Good to Know: The palace’s gardeners expect the tulips to be at their best between April 11 and 26, though the exact timing depends on the weather. The festival is included with standard palace admission, and weekday mornings tend to be the quietest and loveliest time to visit.
Where: Various theatres across the West End
When: Throughout April 2026
In April, the theatre district is at its best: the evenings are lighter, the streets around Covent Garden and Soho are buzzing, and there is an extraordinary range of productions to choose from. The grand old theatres themselves are part of the experience. Velvet seats, gilt balconies, mirrored bars, and the sense that generations of Londoners have come here before you lend even the most familiar show a certain magic.
The Best Shows playing Now in London’s West End:
· Hamilton
Good to Know: April is one of the busiest months in the West End, especially during school holidays and weekends, and the best seats for the most popular productions often sell out well in advance. Booking early is the best way to secure the performance, date, and seating you want.
Where: Phoenix Arts Club (1 Phoenix Street, London WC2H 8BU)
When: April 9, 2026
Hidden just behind the bright lights of the West End, the Phoenix Arts Club becomes the setting for an evening devoted to soul music at its most timeless. Live musicians and vocalists revisit songs by Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Al Green, filling the intimate room with the rich, unmistakable sound of a genre built on feeling. With candlelight, cocktails, and shared tables, it has the atmosphere of stumbling into a private club where everyone seems to know the words.
Good to Know: The concert lasts about one hour and is for guests 18 and older. Seating is assigned within each section on a first-come basis, so it is worth arriving early if you want one of the tables closest to the stage.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
Few cities are better suited to Candlelight concerts than London, where centuries-old churches, hidden halls, and grand historic venues already seem made for music. As thousands of candles flicker beneath vaulted ceilings and stained glass, string quartets and pianists reinterpret everything from Mozart and Vivaldi to Adele, Queen, and film scores. The atmosphere is intimate, romantic, and wonderfully transportive, the sort of evening that makes even a familiar piece of music feel entirely new.
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
When: Throughout April 2026
In April, Kew is at its most enchanting. Cherry blossoms drift above the pathways, magnolia flowers beside the lake, and entire stretches of the gardens seem washed in soft shades of pink, white, and green. Spread across more than 300 acres beside the Thames, Kew is far more than a botanical garden. There are soaring Victorian glasshouses filled with palms and orchids, quiet woodland walks, a treetop walkway suspended above the canopy, and hidden corners that feel surprisingly wild for somewhere so close to central London.
The Best Events happening at Kew in April:
· April 10, 17, and 24 – Tai Chi Sessions
· April 11 – Temperate House Yoga Experience
· April 18 and 25 – Forest Bathing
· April 23 – Nash Sessions: Jazz by Candlelight
Good to Know: Kew is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout April, with last entry at 5 p.m. The Temperate House and Palm House are especially lovely in spring, and it is worth arriving early if you want to see them before the gardens become busier later in the day. Booking online in advance is usually slightly cheaper than buying tickets on arrival.
Where: Olympia London
When: April 10–19, 2026
Each spring, Olympia fills with the sort of ideas that make you want to repaint a room, redesign a garden, or finally plan that kitchen renovation. The Ideal Home Show returns for ten days in April with more than 600 brands spread across eight sections devoted to interiors, home improvement, gardens, outdoor living, technology, food, and travel. One of the highlights is the show’s annual model house, reimagined this year with a Town & Country Living theme that blends polished city style with the warmth and ease of a country house.
Good to Know: Tickets start from around £14 on weekdays and £16 at weekends, and the show is open daily from 10 a.m. Weekdays are generally quieter, while weekends tend to be busiest, particularly around the show home and celebrity talks.
Where: Leadenhall Market
When: April 11 and 19, 2026
One of London’s most beautiful covered markets becomes even more tempting in April, when Leadenhall’s Victorian arcades fill with independent makers, antiques dealers, and vintage finds beneath its painted roof and wrought-iron arches. On April 11, the SoLo Craft Fair brings more than 100 artisans selling everything from jewelry and ceramics to textiles and homeware. A week later, on April 19, The Vintage Furniture & Flea Market arrives with mid-century furniture, retro lighting, antiques and rugs.
Good to Know: Both markets are free to enter and run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Several of Leadenhall’s cafés, wine bars, and pubs remain open throughout the afternoon, making it easy to turn a quick browse into a lingering lunch or an early evening glass of wine beneath the market’s famous glass roof.
Where: Various venues across London
When: April 13–19, 2026
For one week each April, London becomes the center of the gaming world. The London Games Festival brings together everything from major new releases and immersive exhibitions to indie showcases, live music, talks, and interactive events across the city. Even if you are not a dedicated gamer, there is something unexpectedly compelling about the atmosphere: Trafalgar Square filled with installations, orchestras performing game soundtracks, and galleries and museums treating video games as an art form in their own right.
Good to Know: Many of the festival’s headline events are free, including the opening-day takeover of Trafalgar Square on April 13. Other events, such as New Game Plus, live orchestral performances, and talks, require advance booking and often sell out quickly.
Where: BrewDog Waterloo (Unit G, Waterloo Station, The Sidings, London SE1 7BH)
When: April 17 and 18, 2026
As evening settles over London, this 6-kilometre neon run turns the city into an after-dark playground. Starting and ending at BrewDog Waterloo, the route winds through parks and open spaces lit by glow sticks, bright trainers, and the occasional pair of fluorescent sunglasses. Along the way there are pit stops, music, and just enough time to catch your breath and meet the other runners before the evening ends back at BrewDog with drinks, conversation, and an afterparty. More social than serious, it is a lively, light-hearted way to see London at night.
Good to Know: The experience lasts around two hours, including the run and afterparty, and your ticket includes two drinks or snacks. The event is for guests 18 and older, and while the pace is relaxed, the route includes uneven paths and dimly lit sections, so comfortable running shoes are essential.
Where: Somerset House (Strand, London WC2R 1LA)
When: April 17–May 4, 2026
The Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition returns with more than 300 of the year’s most extraordinary images. This year’s show includes photographer of the year Zed Nelson’s The Anthropocene Illusion, a powerful series exploring the uneasy relationship between humanity and the natural world. Elsewhere, there are portraits, wildlife photography, documentary images, and a special presentation dedicated to American photographer Joel Meyerowitz, whose work is shown through photographs, video, and sound.
Good to Know: The exhibition is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with tickets from £18. Weekday mornings tend to be quieter, while weekends can become busy, particularly during the final days of the exhibition.
Where: Various venues around Brick Lane and the Truman Brewery, East London
When: April 23–26, 2026
For four days, Brick Lane becomes the center of London’s most exciting music scene. The Brick Lane Jazz Festival spreads across intimate clubs, warehouse spaces, record shops, and bars in East London, bringing together jazz, neo-soul, hip-hop, broken beat, and electronic music in a way that feels distinctly of the city.
Good to Know: Most festival venues are within walking distance of one another around Brick Lane, so it is easy to move between performances throughout the day and evening.
Where: Alexandra Palace
When: April 23–26, 2026
For four days in April, Alexandra Palace becomes a gathering place for readers, writers, and anyone who has ever lost an afternoon inside a good book. The North London Book Festival returns with author talks, panel discussions, readings, workshops, and book signings spread across the palace’s grand halls and hidden corners.
Good to Know: The 2026 festival features a mix of bestselling and debut authors, including names such as Michael Rosen, Natalie Haynes, and Alan Hollinghurst. Many of the larger talks are expected to sell out, so it is worth booking in advance, particularly for weekend events.
Where: Shaw Theatre (100–110 Euston Rd, London NW1 2AJ)
When: April 24, 2026
A glittering necklace worth £20 million has disappeared, a celebrity is under scrutiny, and the audience is left to decide what really happened. This immersive courtroom drama transforms the Shaw Theatre into a trial in progress, with the audience cast as the jury. As witness testimony unfolds and new evidence comes to light, the case surrounding superstar Lana Tonneti and her former driver becomes far more complicated than it first appears. Part mystery, part theatre, and part social experiment, it is the sort of evening that leaves everyone debating the verdict long after the curtain falls.
Good to Know: The performance lasts about one hour and is recommended for ages 12 and up. You will need your phone during the show to scan QR codes and vote on key moments of the case, so arrive with it fully charged.
Where: Shaw Theatre (100–110 Euston Road, London NW1 2AJ)
When: April 26, 2026
At the Shaw Theatre, Sleeping Beauty is transformed into something far more dreamlike. Six dancers move across the stage in glow-in-the-dark costumes that trace every turn, leap, and arabesque with ribbons of light. The familiar fairy tale remains, but it is reimagined through luminous choreography and a stage that seems to shimmer in the darkness.
Good to Know: The performance lasts about 60 minutes and there is no intermission or late entry, so it is worth arriving at least 30 minutes before the curtain rises.
Where: Across London
When: April 26, 2026
For one Sunday each spring, London belongs to the runners. The TCS London Marathon winds for 26.2 miles through the city, beginning in Greenwich and Blackheath before crossing Tower Bridge, curving through Canary Wharf, and finishing along The Mall in the shadow of Buckingham Palace. Even if you are not running, it is one of the most exhilarating days to be in London. Crowds line the streets from early morning, pubs and cafés spill onto the pavements.
Good to Know: Staggered starts beginning from around 9:30 a.m. for the main. The public ballot has closed, but charity places are still available through a number of organizations.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Throughout April 2026
London has become wonderfully good at immersive exhibitions. These are not the sort of museums where you drift quietly from one display case to the next. Instead, they invite you into another world entirely: ancient Egypt beneath flickering torchlight, the lost city of Machu Picchu high in the Andes, a room that bends your sense of perspective, or a Banksy mural brought to life across towering walls.
Whether you are interested in history, art, illusion, or adventure, there is an immersive exhibition in London this spring that is likely to draw you in.
Good to Know: Many of these exhibitions operate with timed entry and often sell out, particularly on weekends and during school holidays. Booking ahead is the best way to secure your preferred date and time.
London in April feels lighter, brighter, and more inviting than almost any other time of year. The city is still just cool enough for a trench coat and a long walk, but warm enough to sit outside with a coffee in Covent Garden or a glass of wine in Marylebone. The magnolias bloom in the parks, daffodils line the paths in St James’s Park, and the city takes on that rare, fleeting sense of possibility that only spring can bring.
For visitors, it is the ideal moment: the city is lively but not yet at the height of summer crowds, hotel terraces reopen, and there is an unmistakable sense that London is beginning again.
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