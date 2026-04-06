Best Things to Do in London in April 2026

As evening settles over London, this 6-kilometre neon run turns the city into an after-dark playground. Starting and ending at BrewDog Waterloo, the route winds through parks and open spaces lit by glow sticks, bright trainers, and the occasional pair of fluorescent sunglasses. Along the way there are pit stops, music, and just enough time to catch your breath and meet the other runners before the evening ends back at BrewDog with drinks, conversation, and an afterparty. More social than serious, it is a lively, light-hearted way to see London at night.