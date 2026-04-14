The 12 Best Afternoon Tea Experiences in London at the City’s Most Elegant Hotels

There are few experiences more distinctly London than afternoon tea. It is not simply about the tea itself, though there are often dozens of loose-leaf blends to choose from, nor is it only about warm scones, neatly trimmed sandwiches, and jewel-like pastries arranged on silver stands. Afternoon tea in London is about atmosphere. It is the hush of a chandelier-lit room in Mayfair, the faint sound of a pianist in the background, and the small pleasure of lingering over a second pot of tea while the city moves quietly beyond the windows.
If you are searching for the best afternoon tea in London, these are the places worth making time for. Some are wonderfully traditional, where liveried waiters glide between tables and little has changed in a century. Others reinterpret the experience with artistic pastries, creative themes, and contemporary cocktails. Whether you are planning a special occasion, a romantic afternoon, or simply want to experience one of London’s most beloved traditions, these are the hotel afternoon teas most worth booking.
Claridge's is widely considered the gold standard for Mayfair afternoon tea, offering a quintessentially British experience centered on seasonal produce and the hotel's own signature blends in the iconic Foyer and Reading Room.
The moment you walk into The Foyer, the occasion has already started. High ceilings, unhurried service, and attention that anticipates your needs define the standard here. The tradition traces its origins to Anna Russell, the 7th Duchess of Bedford, who is credited with inventing the ritual in 1840.
The menu follows the classic form: smoked Scottish salmon, pastries that shift with the seasons, and a tea selection ranging from rich Oolong to the Claridge's Blend. For the unconventional, The Painter's Room offers a cocktail and food collaboration set against Annie Morris artworks and pink marble.
Best for: First-time visitors, milestone celebrations, and traditionalists.
What sets The Ritz apart for the tea-focused visitor is its certified Tea Master, Giandomenico Scanu, the only such position at any hotel in the United Kingdom. Scanu travels personally to tea plantations worldwide to source the 20 loose-leaf varieties on offer, including the exclusive Ritz Royal Blend.
Walk into the Palm Court and London's noise falls away. The room is gilded and frescoed, the service is white-gloved, and a resident pianist provides an effortless musical backdrop. For the final course, a theatrical guéridon trolley is wheeled tableside, allowing guests to select their cake slices in person.
While many of London’s grand hotels have moved toward smart-casual, The Ritz maintains its storied standards. A formal dress code applies in the Palm Court: gentlemen are required to wear a jacket, and sportswear or sneakers are strictly not permitted.
Best for: The full ceremonial experience and serious tea connoisseurs.
The Savoy has been a staple of the London social calendar since 1889. Today, Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Houchet blends 135 years of history with contemporary pastry innovation in the peach-lit warmth of The Gallery.
The Savoy offers more than 30 teas and the menu features delicate finger sandwiches, the Coronation chicken remains a perennial favorite, followed by warm scones and delicate pastries. The atmosphere manages to feel both rooted in its own history and entirely alive to the present.
Best for: History lovers and those seeking classic glamour with a modern touch.
The Langham, London, holds the title of the first purpose-built Grand Hotel in Europe, opened in 1865 and is credited with introducing the ritual of afternoon tea to the London hotel scene.
The current menu is a collaboration between Executive Pastry Chef Andrew Gravett and culinary icon Michel Roux. It draws on Victorian heritage while remaining modern in execution. The sequence of sandwiches and cakes feels designed with clear intention, and the warmth extended to younger guests makes this one of the most family-welcoming teas in the city.
Best for: Families and those wanting to visit the birthplace of the Afternoon Teas tradition.
Yes, The Rosebery currently offers the History of Royal-Tea, a culinary retrospective of the British Monarchy. A menu that reimagines ingredients associated with British monarchs, sourced from specific regions like Hereford beef from Sussex and shellfish from Devon. The highlights include a "Maid of Honour" Tart, a nutmeg-baked custard and orange marmalade creation inspired by the Tudor-era recipe King Henry VIII allegedly kept under lock and key.
The pastry team’s focus on provenance is rigorous. Alongside 29 loose-leaf teas, they offer unique pairings including sake and sparkling tea. The signature hanging cake stands add a well-judged theatrical touch to the elegant room.
Best for: Lovers of British heritage and those who appreciate a glamorous occasion.
Tucked discreetly behind Buckingham Palace, The Goring feels wonderfully, unmistakably English. Afternoon tea is served in The Veranda, a bright, elegant room overlooking the hotel’s private garden.
There are velvet chairs, whimsical wallpaper, and views of lawns and tree-lined borders that make it easy to forget you are in central London. The menu leans traditional, but with the hotel’s own playful touch: fragrant warm scones, finger sandwiches, cakes, and perhaps a glass of chilled Bollinger if the mood strikes.
The Goring is especially appealing if you want something polished but slightly less formal than Claridge’s or The Ritz. It feels like the sort of place where one could spend an entire rainy afternoon and never once glance at the time.
Best for: An intimate, British atmosphere away from the crowds.
Rosewood London has taken afternoon tea in a more artistic direction. Served in the hotel’s striking Mirror Room, the current experience is inspired by the paintings of Claude Monet.
The pastries are miniature works of art, designed to echo Monet’s Impression Sunrise and The Water Lily Pond, while the savory selections and scones provide a more traditional foundation. There is also an excellent tea list and a strong Champagne selection.
If you are drawn to London’s galleries and museums, this is perhaps the city’s most beautiful and imaginative afternoon tea.
Best for: Art and culture lovers
The Drawing Room at Brown’s Hotel is one of the quiet pleasures of Mayfair. Softer and more intimate than many of the larger hotel teas, it has fireplaces, warm lighting, and live piano music that give it the feeling of a private London townhouse.
Brown’s has partnered with the Rare Tea Company, so the tea menu is especially interesting, with sustainable blends and rare single-origin leaves. Beyond the Traditional Afternoon Tea, the hotel is renowned for its Plant-Based offerings. While the Children’s Afternoon Tea ensures younger guests are introduced to the ritual with a menu designed specifically for them.
Brown’s Hotel afternoon tea lacks the theatricality of The Ritz, but in its place is an atmosphere of warmth and ease that makes you want to stay far longer than you intended.
Best for: The tea obsessed
The most modern afternoon tea in London may well be the one created by Lily Vanilli at Four Seasons Tower Bridge. Served in the Rotunda Bar & Lounge, it takes the familiar rituals of afternoon tea and gives them a more playful, contemporary spirit.
The pastries are extravagant and unapologetically pretty, with Lily Vanilli’s signature iced cakes and cake-like scones stealing the show. Savory bites are equally inventive, and there are cocktails inspired by different London neighborhoods, from Shoreditch to Soho.
As the afternoon slips into evening, the experience transforms into what the hotel calls “aperi-tea,” with dimmer lights and a livelier atmosphere. It is ideal for those who love the idea of afternoon tea but want something less traditional.
Best for: Couples and those wanting a modern, East-London sensibility.
The Lanesborough has embraced its Regency-era surroundings with a limited-edition Bridgerton-inspired afternoon tea. Served in the elegant surroundings of The Lanesborough Grill, it feels like stepping into another century.
There are classic finger sandwiches, warm scones, and four beautifully crafted sweet treats, alongside an extensive selection of teas and infusions. For those inclined, there is also a “Forbidden Love” cocktail inspired by the drama of Bridgerton.
Even without the themed menu, The Lanesborough would remain one of the most refined afternoon teas in London. The room itself, with its pale blue tones and quietly formal service, is reason enough to visit.
Best for: Bridgerton enthusiasts and themed birthday celebrations.
The Berkeley offers one of the most contemporary and fashion-forward takes on afternoon tea in London. Created by celebrated pastry chef Cedric Grolet, Goûtea combines French pâtisserie with the traditions of British afternoon tea.
The pastries are almost impossibly beautiful: illusion fruits, flower-shaped cakes, and delicate creations that look more like sculpture than dessert. Served in the Berkeley Café or at the Chef’s counter, the experience feels closer to Paris than London.
At £130 per person, it is one of the most expensive afternoon teas in the city, but also one of the most memorable. If you are looking for something strikingly different, this is it.
Best for: Serious pastry lovers and design-focused visitors.
The Egerton House Hotel, tucked into a quiet corner of Knightsbridge, offers what is arguably the most personalized afternoon tea in London. While the hotel is famous for its dedicated Doggy Afternoon Tea, a delightful service featuring chicken and beef meatloaf, homemade biscuits, and carrot cupcakes for four-legged guests, the experience for humans is equally considered.
The Tea Room feels less like a hotel and more like an intimate, private drawing room where the focus remains steadfastly on the leaf. Unlike many grand halls where tea is an afterthought to the cake, here, guests are guided through a collection of exceptional Sri Lankan PMD teas. Each variety is presented to smell and examine before brewing, ensuring a perfect match for the exquisite pastries and warm scones that follow. It is a rare, unhurried retreat that manages to be both whimsical and deeply refined.
Best for: Dog lovers and those seeking an intimate, personal service.
What is included in a traditional London afternoon tea?
A traditional afternoon tea is served across three courses on a tiered stand. The bottom tier holds finger sandwiches (cucumber, smoked salmon, egg); the middle tier holds freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jam; the top tier holds pastries and petit fours.
How far in advance should I book afternoon tea in London?
For The Ritz, book at least 2–3 months in advance. For Claridge's, The Savoy, and The Langham, 1–3 weeks is a sensible minimum. Smaller addresses like The Egerton House are often easier to book at shorter notice.
Is there a dress code for afternoon tea?
The Ritz requires formal attire (no jeans and sneakers). Most other hotels prefer smart casual. When in doubt, it is always better to err on the side of formal elegance in London's grand hotels.
What is the difference between afternoon tea and high tea?
Afternoon tea is a social ritual involving sandwiches and scones served in the mid-afternoon. High tea was historically a heartier evening meal for the working class. Today, most luxury hotels serve "Afternoon Tea," even if the terms are sometimes used interchangeably by visitors.
Which London hotel has the longest history of tea service?
The Langham has served afternoon tea since 1865, making it the hotel with the longest continuous tradition in London.
Location Hubs: Most hotels are clustered in Mayfair, Knightsbridge, and Belgravia.
Service Charge: A discretionary charge of 12.5% is standard in London.
Dietary Needs: Most addresses offer vegan or gluten-free menus if notified 24–48 hours in advance.
Whichever address you choose, remember that the true art of the London afternoon tea lies in its pacing. In a city that move as quickly as London, these grand dining rooms and quiet drawing rooms offer a rare permission to simply sit. Whether you are debating the merits of the "Maid of Honour" tart at The Rosebery or watching the light fade over The Goring’s garden, the ritual is a reminder that the most civilized way to spend an afternoon is often the most leisurely. After all, the scones are always best when warm, and the conversation even better when there is nowhere else you need to be.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.