Top Events and Things to Do in Los Angeles in April 2026

There are few performers who can make an arena feel as intimate as Bruce Springsteen. Backed by the legendary E Street Band, he returns to the Kia Forum for two nights on the Land of Hope and Dreams tour, bringing the sort of marathon, emotionally charged performance that has made his concerts the stuff of legend. Expect classics like “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” and “Dancing in the Dark,” woven together with newer songs and the unmistakable electricity of a Springsteen crowd singing every word.