Top Events and Things to Do in Los Angeles in April 2026

April is one of the loveliest months in Los Angeles. The days are warm but not yet hot, jacaranda trees begin to bloom across the city, and the calendar fills with everything from outdoor festivals and concerts to immersive theater, food events, and family-friendly afternoons. You can spend one evening listening to Bruce Springsteen at the Forum, another beneath hundreds of flickering candles at a concert in Downtown LA, then spend the weekend exploring Earth Day festivals, craft beer tastings, or a nostalgic 1980s-themed show in Hollywood.
Where: Los Angeles Center Studios
When: April 4, 2026
The LA Beer Fest returns for its 20th anniversary with more than 80 breweries and over 200 beers spread across the studio backlot. It is part tasting event, part spring party, with unlimited pours, live cover bands, a roaming DJ truck, and some of the city’s best food trucks filling the afternoon and evening. From local California breweries to harder-to-find craft labels, there is plenty to sample whether you are a dedicated beer enthusiast or simply looking for a lively Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.
Good to Know: There are two sessions, from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. General admission includes unlimited tastings, while Connoisseur tickets add access to a VIP lounge with rare pours, tacos, air-conditioned restrooms, and a private deck overlooking the festival. This is a 21+ event, and designated driver tickets are available at the door.
Where: Dolby Theatre
When: April 4–12, 2026
PaleyFest is Los Angeles at its most quintessentially Hollywood: a chance to sit inside the Dolby Theatre and hear the stars and creators of your favorite shows talk about how television magic is made. Each evening pairs an exclusive screening with a live conversation and audience Q&A, often filled with behind-the-scenes stories, surprise announcements. This year’s festival includes appearances from Harrison Ford, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller and more.
Good to Know: Each PaleyFest event is ticketed separately, so be sure to check which show or cast panel you want before you go. Arrive early, especially for popular series, as there are often red carpet arrivals and a lively atmosphere outside the Dolby Theatre before the conversation begins.
Where: Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
When: April 7 and 9, 2026
There are few performers who can make an arena feel as intimate as Bruce Springsteen. Backed by the legendary E Street Band, he returns to the Kia Forum for two nights on the Land of Hope and Dreams tour, bringing the sort of marathon, emotionally charged performance that has made his concerts the stuff of legend. Expect classics like “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” and “Dancing in the Dark,” woven together with newer songs and the unmistakable electricity of a Springsteen crowd singing every word.
Good to Know: Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening earlier in the evening. The Forum terrace typically opens around 5 p.m. with food and drinks available before the show, making it worth arriving early. These are likely to be among the biggest concerts in Los Angeles this month, so plan extra time for traffic and parking around Inglewood.
Where: Santa Anita Park
When: April 10–11, 2026
As the sky darkens above Santa Anita Park, hundreds of illuminated drones rise into the air and begin to move like a flock of stars. Timed to live string music, they form flowers, constellations, and sweeping abstract patterns inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. The result is part concert, part light show, and entirely mesmerizing, with the San Gabriel Mountains fading into silhouette beyond the track.
Good to Know: The show begins at 8 p.m. and lasts about 65 minutes, but doors open two hours earlier if you want time to enjoy food and drinks before the performance. Even after a warm Los Angeles day, Arcadia can become surprisingly chilly after dark, so bring a jacket.
Where: CineVita (1248 District Drive, Inglewood, 90303)
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
This wildly nostalgic immersive concert turns CineVita into a neon-lit fever dream of 1980s movie soundtracks. Songs from films like Footloose, Dirty Dancing, Top Gun, and Back to the Future come to life all around you, with 19 performers and a live band moving through the mirrored space. It feels less like watching a show and more like stepping into the best high school dance scene Hollywood ever imagined.
Good to Know: The performance lasts about two hours, including a 20-minute intermission. Arrive early to enjoy the bar and concessions, which are part of the experience and give the evening the feel of an elevated retro movie night.
Where: Various venues across NYC
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
There is something especially magical about a Candlelight concert in Los Angeles. Hundreds of candles flicker across historic venues while musicians perform everything from Vivaldi and Beethoven to Taylor Swift, film scores, and jazz standards. The atmosphere is romantic, intimate, and quietly cinematic, a lovely antidote to the usual pace of the city.
April 2026 Candlelight Concerts in LA:
· April 4 – Candlelight Downtown LA: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole
· April 11 – Candlelight Koreatown: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
· April 16 – Candlelight Burbank: Tribute to Bad Bunny
· April 17 – Candlelight Burbank: Tribute to Metallica
· April 17 – Candlelight: Tribute to José José
· April 17 – Candlelight Downtown LA: Tribute to Whitney Houston
· April 17 – Candlelight Burbank: Timeless Composers
· April 18 – Candlelight: From Bach to The Beatles
· April 24 – Candlelight Koreatown: Tribute to TOOL
· April 25 – Candlelight Koreatown: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
· April 25 – Candlelight Koreatown: The Best of Hans Zimmer
· April 26 – Candlelight: 90s Unplugged
· April 26 – Candlelight: The Best of Joe Hisaishi
· April 30 – Candlelight Long Beach: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Black Rabbit Rose (1719 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, 90028)
When: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout April 2026
Hidden just off Hollywood Boulevard, Black Rabbit Rose feels like the sort of place you discover through whispered recommendation. Inside the velvet-draped theater, cocktails arrive by candlelight while a rotating trio of magicians performs sleight of hand, mind reading, and old-fashioned stage illusion just feet from the audience. The atmosphere is glamorous, a little mysterious, and unmistakably Los Angeles.
Good to Know: The show lasts about 55 minutes and is for guests 21 and older. Upscale attire is encouraged, and while drinks are served throughout the evening, food is not available during the performance.
Where: Round1 Puente Hills Mall (1600 S Azusa Ave #285, City of Industry, 91748)
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
Fans of Hunter × Hunter can step directly into the world of the series in this immersive puzzle adventure. Set inside Puente Hills Mall, the experience transforms the famous Hunter Exam into a series of clever challenges, observation tests, and story-driven missions. It feels part escape room, part live-action anime, with the added thrill of earning your own Hunter License card if you succeed.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about two hours and is best suited to ages 15 and older.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall
When: April 14, 2026
Few musicians move through jazz with the restless curiosity of Herbie Hancock. The 14-time Grammy winner returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall for a one-night performance. Joined by trumpeter Terence Blanchard and an extraordinary band, Hancock moves effortlessly between elegant piano passages, electronic experimentation, and the kind of improvisation that makes every performance feel entirely of the moment.
Good to Know: The concert begins at 8 p.m., and because Hancock rarely performs the same set twice, there is no way to predict exactly what you will hear.
Where: Candela La Brea (831 South La Brea Ave, 90036)
When: April 17, 2026
This lively one-night festival turns Candela La Brea into a celebration of agave spirits, with more than 100 tequilas and mezcals to sample throughout the evening. Mariachi music, folkloric dancers, DJs, and local artists create a festive atmosphere, while tacos, birria, tamales, and fresh guacamole are served alongside the tastings. It feels equal parts cocktail party and Mexican street fair.
Good to Know: General admission begins at 7 p.m., but the early-entry ticket is worth it if you want access to rare pours before the crowd arrives. The event is 21 and over, and since cocktails and tastings are included, rideshare is the easiest way to get there.
Where: City Club Los Angeles (555 Flower Street 51st Floor, Los Angeles, 90071)
When: April 17, 2026
Set high above Downtown Los Angeles on the 51st floor of City Club, this unusual dinner invites guests to experience a meal in complete darkness. Blindfolded throughout the evening, you are served a secret three-course menu, forcing you to rely entirely on taste, texture, and aroma. It is equal parts dinner and sensory experiment and makes for a particularly memorable date night or evening with friends.
Good to Know: Guests can choose between a meat, seafood, or vegan menu in advance. The experience is open to ages 12 and up, though anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Business casual attire is required, and additional service charges are added at the venue.
Where: Catch One (4067 W Pico Blvd, 90019)
When: April 18, 19, 25, and 26, 2026
This immersive theater experience transforms Catch One into a funk-soaked Los Angeles nightclub in 1974, where a rising band is on the verge of fame and the audience becomes part of the story. A nine-piece band performs live original music while actors, journalists, fans, and record executives move through the crowd, blurring the line between concert and theater. With vintage styling and plenty of 1970s glamour, the evening feels less like a show and more like stepping through a velvet curtain into another era.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about two hours and is for guests 21 and older. Arrive early if you want time to explore the “Transformation Station” patio, where there are drinks, photo opportunities, and character interactions before the show begins.
Where: Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
When: April 19, 2026
The Natural History Museum’s Earth Day Festival is one of the loveliest family events of the spring, filling the museum and its gardens with music, science, art, and environmental discovery. Children can build with LEGO, meet scientists, and take part in hands-on activities, while adults wander through the Nature Gardens, watch documentary screenings, and explore everything from dinosaur skeletons to Los Angeles’ underwater past.
Good to Know: The festival runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is included with regular museum admission.
Where: ROW DTLA (777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA)
When: April 25, 2026
ROW DTLA transforms into a bike-powered Earth Day celebration where families pedal between interactive stations spread across the campus. Children can stop to plant seedlings with Weiser Family Farms, create natural dyes with Blue Hour Goods, add drawings and messages to a community art installation, and take part in other sustainability-focused activities along the way. Set against the converted warehouses and open-air walkways of the Arts District, it feels part scavenger hunt, part creative workshop, and entirely like a fresh way to spend a spring afternoon in Los Angeles.
Good to Know: The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Families are encouraged to bring their own bikes, though all of the activities are close enough to explore on foot.
Whether you are planning a weekend in the city or simply looking for something new to do, April offers some of the best events of the year in Los Angeles. From Hollywood premieres and live music to family festivals and unforgettable nights out, this is the month to make the most of spring in LA.
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