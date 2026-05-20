Marilyn Monroe's Los Angeles at 100: A Guide to Her Hotels, Landmarks, and Favorite Restaurants

No property is more associated with Marilyn Monroe than The Beverly Hills Hotel. She lived on and off in Bungalows 1 and 7 across the span of her career, treating the pink-stucco compound on Sunset as something between a sanctuary and a second home. Her regular table at the Polo Lounge was Table 6. Through the month of June, the hotel is marking the centennial with two additions to the menu: the "Soufflés are a Girl's Best Friend," a hot fudge sundae-inspired soufflé, and the "Marilyn Mimosa," made with her favorite Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, available at the Polo Lounge, The Cabana Cafe, and through in-room dining.