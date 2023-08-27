Renowned interior designer Debbie Travin of DLT Interiors successfully completed their Hamptons Home Makeover project installation within an impressive 4-day timeframe! This encompassed a comprehensive transformation, encompassing the entire interior design of the 10,000sq ft home. Our scope included the integration of all-new furniture and floor plan for each room. We installed 3 new stair runners and landing, tailored window treatments for 11 rooms, hung wallpaper, laid down 11 rugs, and implemented new lighting. There were fifteen new beds and mattresses complete with all new bedding and pillows. Art curation and mirrors were hung. Lastly, finalizing each space with thoughtful accessories. This incredible achievement was made possible by the exceptional team at @dltinteriors!